Actor who officiated the fake marriage ceremony of Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez breaks the silence

The fake wedding mass they had Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez When they were dating, it has caused controversy to date because the actress assures that she did not know that it was all a farce. For his part, the comedian has been emphatic in ensuring that the mother of his son Jose Eduardo I completely agreed to hold this event.

“How am I going to cheat and make a fake wedding with all the important people around her? I mean, do you think her mom didn’t know?” Derbez said a while ago in an interview with Yordi Rosado. “He tells me: ‘We are going to get married, we are going to tell people that we are going to get married and we don’t have to tell them about the act [matrimonial]”.

in that event Martial Casalea friend of the film’s protagonist No refunds, was in charge of acting as the alleged priest. Now he breaks the silence and tells what happened. “He has the Victoria version of him and the Eugenio version of him,” he warned the media.

“I can only say that, as Eugenio talked with Yordi, that’s how it happened. I’m not going to comment on what Victoria thought,” he added. “The only thing I can confirm is that he did leave the dressing room of the show, Eugenio said: ‘I want to give Victoria the rings in a special way’. I don’t know if Victoria knew or didn’t know, but it is more than obvious, if you arrive and They put a wedding dress on you and tie it with masking tape, in a place, that this is very important, a place that is not sanctified is not good for getting married in the church, we are all clear about it”.

The actor assured that this situation affected him at the time, so he wants to close this issue. “The only thing I can say is that in full, apart from the fact that it was 30 years ago, I would not have lent myself to such a thing because I have a family, I am married by the church. When the gossip came out 20 years ago, I do not know who published it, They also affected me, because they said: ‘we are going to excommunicate them.’ I spoke with a father and he told me: ‘they cannot excommunicate you because you did nothing,'” he explained.

“If I can say there was no host, there was no consecration, there was no holy water, there was no bond, there was no signature, there were no premarital talks,” he clarified. “It was not a deception because there was no ceremony [religiosa oficial], let’s not play the story. Victoria said it and I believe her [cuando mencionó que] ‘I believed it’. But that’s a fight between two.”

Marcial Casale also emphasized that it was only a favor for Eugenio Derbez. “How do you think they’re going to pay me if I’m Eugenio’s friend?” he concluded.

