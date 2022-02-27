Actor who officiated the mass of the alleged fake wedding of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo gives his version | Famous

Marcial explained that he disguised himself as a priest and officiated at the alleged ceremony in which neither the sacred elements nor the elements of a catholic mass existed: ” There was no host, there was no consecration, there was no holy water, there was no bond, there was no signing, there were no premarital talks […] If he had wanted to cheat, do you think he would do it that way? I do not think so. It was not a deception, there was no ceremony, let’s not play the story, “she explained.