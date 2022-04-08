Actor Will Smith Banned from Film Academy Events for the Next 10 Years | Univision Trending News
The board of the United States Film Academy decided this Friday to ban actor Will Smith from participating in any institution event for the next 10 years.
“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. The decision was made during a meeting of the Board of Governors held in Los Angeles.
The Academy had brought forward by 10 days the meeting it had called to discuss possible sanctions against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.
The actor reacted shortly after stating that he accepts and respects the decision made by the Academy.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest”
Academy spokesmen said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony shortly after the assault. But this has been disputed, including by members of Smith’s team and by press reports claiming that Will Packer, the gala’s producer, asked Smith to remain at the event.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on April 18, but following Smith’s resignation from the Academy, the group was no longer legally required to give him the 15 days in which he could be suspended or expelled, David Rubin said in the letter. with which he made the call.
Hollywood figures, such as director Steven Spielberg and actress Whoopi Goldberg, participate in the instance, and it is an unprecedented situation for the academy.
“It is in the best interest of everyone involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” David Rubin said in a letter to board members Wednesday.
Smith won the first Oscar of his career that night, and some people have called for the best actor statuette awarded for his role in “King Richard” to be withdrawn.
Taking away Hollywood’s top award was considered unlikely given that men like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski, involved in sex scandals, kept their trophies after being expelled from the Academy.
Traditionally, the best actor winner is invited the following year to present the category at the Oscar ceremony.
“I hope the Academy invites me back,” Smith said in accepting his statuette at the gala after apologizing to the Academy without explicitly mentioning the attack.
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock
Kenny Rock, brother of Chris Rock, told the newspaper Los Angeles Times that Smith “disparaged” the comedian “in front of millions of viewers who watched the show”.
“I am resigning membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept whatever consequences the board deems appropriate,” said Smith, the fifth black man to win the best actor Oscar.
The Academy’s board of directors is made up of some 50 people, professionals from all disciplines of the film industry.