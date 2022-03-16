Actor William Hurt has died at the age of 71

A sad news hit Hollywood this afternoon. the iconic actor William Hurt He died at the age of 71 at his home in Portland, Oregon, United States. This was reported by one of her three children to the US media. Of course, the death of the interpreter quickly became relevant in the entertainment industry, moviegoers from all over the world and even fans of Marvel Thanks to your latest participation in the study.

Is that Hurt is recognized for great participation on the big screen as Kiss of the Spider Woman, Children of a Lesser God, Broadcast News, and A History of Violence. For their part, fans of the MCU you will know him for his appearance there in the role of Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and in Black Widowthe last film he filmed.

On spoilerswe review his beginnings in the cinema and his most outstanding roles in his tribute.

+William Hurt: that’s how his beginnings were in the seventh art

Hurt was to turn 72 next Sunday. It is that he was born on March 20 but in 1950 in Washington, United States. His childhood was spent between this country and England after the divorce of his parents. When he finished school he decided to return, this time, to New York to study acting at the prestigious Julliard School. It must be said that his interest in acting began out of pure curiosity. In fact, his parents had no ties to the theater. On the one hand, his mother was dedicated to communication while his father worked for a state agency. However, he acquired an invaluable passion for this discipline, something that eventually led him to dedicate himself entirely.

In the late 1970s he began working in small theater productions, but it was not until 1980 that he landed a role that would give him prominence in the environment. It was the science fiction film Ken Russell called Altered States. Thanks to that main performance she received a nomination for the Golden Globes What Best New Actor.

+William Hurt: his most outstanding films

In the following five years more films like eyewitness and The Big Chill, where he stood out again. However, the definitive step would be taken in 1985 with Kiss of the Spider-Woman. The film directed by Hector Babenco is an adaptation of the homonymous book by the Argentine writer, Manuel Puig. His performance as Luis Molina, one of the prisoners in a Brazilian jail during the dictatorship of Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco, earned him his first nomination for Oscar and subsequent victory as Best Actor.

Later a succession of successes would arrive with several recognitions also as Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast Newsa romantic comedy in which he starred with Holly Hunter and Albert Brooks. Hurt’s talent allowed him to work with great directors like M. Night Shyamalan, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Luis Puenzo and David Cronenberg in 2005 with A History of Violenceperhaps the last best role he had on the big screen.

It was only in 2008 that William Hurt was summoned to form part of Marvel. The role was Thunderbolt Rossthe United States Secretary of State, to The Incredible Hulkthe film about the solo character starring Edward Norton. Although Norton vanished from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)Hurt continued to make brief appearances in these films as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

His final on-screen credit is with The King’s Daughterdirected by Sean McNamara and starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario. The story revolves around an ambitious king who captures a mermaid in order to obtain eternal youth, causing dire consequences. The curious thing about this is that although it is his last film performance, the film was filmed in 2014. However, due to different production and budget problems, it only saw the light of day this year.