Actor William Hurt, known for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman, dies at 71

This Sunday March 13 Oscar-winning actor William Hurt confirmed dead. According to the information given by his son Will, the interpreter died surrounded by his relatives and of natural causes.

In 2018 it was announced that the actor had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had spread to the bones.

The actor’s death comes just a week before his 72nd birthday. Hurt was born in Washington, DC, began studying theology at Tufts University and later joined the Juilliard School to study theater and match other stars like Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve.

Hurt will always be remembered for starring in “Kiss of the Spider Woman”work that made him an Oscar winner in 1985.

After winning the Oscar for “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” Hurt was nominated twice more in the Best Actor category. These nominations were given consecutively for his work in “Children of a Lesser God” (1986) and “Broadcast News” (1987).

Hurt was also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universewhere he played Thunderbolt Ross for “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Black Widow” (2021).

During the 1980s, while making his feature film debut in a sci-fi thriller called “Altered States,” Hurt worked on stage in Off-Brodway and Broadway productions.

Also in the theater he was recognized and in the same year he won the Oscar, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the play “Hurlyburly”.

Other important roles in his career were: “Body Heat”, “History of Violence”, “AI Artificial Intelligence”, “The Village, Syriana”, “The Big Chill”, “The Good Shepherd”, “Mr. Brooks, Into the Wild” and “Robin Hood”.