Actor Xavier Marc left a farewell letter before committing suicide: “We will still be with God”

The morning of last Saturday, February 19, the news of the death of the renowned Mexican actor and director was announced. Xavier Markand although it was speculated that it had been a suicide, it was the actress Laura Zapata who confirmed that the actor left a letter before ending his life.

It was through her Twitter account where Thalía’s sister shared some details of the unexpected death, where she revealed that the 74-year-old actor was very ill.

“Actor Xavier Marc ended his life. He was very sick“, reads in a part of the writing.

Later Zapata revealed the words with which the actor said goodbye in the letter that was found.

“He left a letter that said: ‘We’ll still be with God’“, he added.

The producer also said goodbye to her acting partner and said a prayer before remembering that Marc had been seen days before at the facilities of the National Association of Actors.

Actor Xavier Marc ended his life. He was very sick, he left a letter that said “We will still be with God”…

May God receive him in his Holy Glory. We said goodbye to him with applause a few days ago when we saw him outside the ANDA. pic.twitter.com/eeQ52CKhfW – Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) February 19, 2022

According to the first reports shared by the journalist Carlos Jiménez, the actor was found lifeless on the roof of a house next to the one he lived in Mexico City, for which it was concluded that he had thrown himself into the void from the window of a sixth floor.

“The actor apparently threw himself from a 6th floor in Col. Rincón del Bosque. Paramedics found him on a neighboring roof, although they tried to help him, he died there“, reads the publication shared after the unfortunate event.

Chantal Andere, María Sorté, Victoria Ruffo and Erika Buenfil are just some celebrities who have expressed their condolences for the death of the actor.

Xavier Marc was born on January 16, 1948 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Throughout his extensive artistic career, he appeared in more than 30 telenovelas, among which ‘Love has a woman’s face’, ‘Viviana’, ‘Beyond the bridge’, ‘The soul has no color’, ‘The child that came from the sea’, ‘Barrera de amor’, ”It had to be you’ and the most recent ‘The Mexican and the blond‘.

He also participated in 50 plays and 16 films, including ‘Two Mules for Sister Sara’ with Clint Eastwood, and ‘The Legend of Zorro’ with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

You may also like:

–The Mexican actor and director Xavier Marc died, first reports indicate that it was a suicide

–Laura Zapata attacks Thalía for forgetting her grandmother’s birthday present