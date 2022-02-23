Actor Xavier Marc took his own life

The actor Xavier Marcfigure of the Mexican melodrama, died last Saturday at the age of 74, with a farewell letter.

“Actor Xavier Marc ended his life. He was very ill, he left a letter that said: ‘We will still be with God’. May God receive him in his Holy Glory. We said goodbye to him with applause a few days ago that we saw him outside the ANDA”, tweeted the actress Laura Zapata.

According to police reports, the actor threw himself from the balcony of his apartment, and was found by his family.

READ: Xavier Marc, actor of the soap operas “The boy who came from the sea” and “María Belén” dies

The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) mourned his death, as did friends and colleagues who worked with him, such as Érika Buenfil, Victoria Ruffo, Alejandro Tommasi, and María Sorté.

Born in Guadalajara in 1948, he trained at the School of Theater Art of the National Institute of Fine Arts and his debut was in 1962 in the film The Time and the Touchdirected by Benito Alazraki.