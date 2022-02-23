Actor Xavier Marc took his own life

Mexico City.
The actor Xavier Marcfigure of the Mexican melodrama, died last Saturday at the age of 74, with a farewell letter.
“Actor Xavier Marc ended his life. He was very ill, he left a letter that said: ‘We will still be with God’. May God receive him in his Holy Glory. We said goodbye to him with applause a few days ago that we saw him outside the ANDA”, tweeted the actress Laura Zapata.
According to police reports, the actor threw himself from the balcony of his apartment, and was found by his family.
The National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) mourned his death, as did friends and colleagues who worked with him, such as Érika Buenfil, Victoria Ruffo, Alejandro Tommasi, and María Sorté.
Born in Guadalajara in 1948, he trained at the School of Theater Art of the National Institute of Fine Arts and his debut was in 1962 in the film The Time and the Touchdirected by Benito Alazraki.
He stood out as Andrés in the signs of the zodiac, by Sergio Véjar, which gave way to films such as Las Figuras de Arena (1970) by Roberto Gavaldón and El Otro Crimen (1988), part of his 47 film and television credits.
He even made it to Hollywood with movies like Two Mules for Sister Sarah (1970), starring Clint Eastwood, as well as The Legend of the Fox (2005), with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
But where people perhaps remember him most is in telenovelas like Mundo de Juguete, La Fiera, María Belén, Loving you is my Sin and Barrier of Love.
His last registered credit was in The Mexican and the Güeroissued a year and a half ago