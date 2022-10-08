Actors and actresses who cheated us with their height in movies: How tall are they really?

How tall are Hollywood celebrities? The height of actors and actresses can be seen in movies, but sometimes this is a deception. Many times, the director decides to falsify the height of the characters, either to make them faithful to the role or to hide very marked differences.

Robert de Niro (1.75m) and Anne Hathaway (1.73m) in “Fashion Intern”

They are about the same height, but considering that Anne Hathaway’s character wears heels for most of the movie, then the difference between the two should look like the red carpet photo.

Robert De Niro (1.75 m) and Al Pacino (1.68 m) in “The Irishman”

The 7 centimeters that set them apart in real life were doctored to make De Niro look much taller and stockier. The reason? His character, Frank Sheeran, in real life, was a 1.93m man.

Natalie Portman (1.60 m) and Chris Hemsworth (1.91 m) in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

On screen, they don’t seem to carry as many inches, but on the red carpet the height difference between Natalia Portman and Chris Hemsworth is in evidence.

Margot Robbie (1.68 m) in “The Scandal”

Robbie shares scenes with Nicole Kidman (1.80 m) and Charlize Theron (1.77 m), two actresses who stand out for their height. The director must have used some trick to hide this so that the difference is not so noticeable.

Jude Law (1.78 m) and Nicole Kidman (1.80 m) in “Passion for letters”

They’re about the same height, but in this movie, they pretended that Jude Law was taller than Nicole Kidman. In reality, and with heels, she surpasses him in height.

Dev Patel (1.88m) and Rooney Mara (1.60m) in “A Way Home”

Almost 30 centimeters of difference that was hidden very well in the film. While she is still shorter, she is not as noticeable as she is in real life.

Leonardo DiCaprio (1.83 m) and Cate Blanchett (1.74 m) in “The Aviator”

In the film, it may seem that the height obeys reality, but Cate Blanchett, who in the film plays Katharine Hepburn, always appears in heels. This would make her the same height as her colleague. However, DiCaprio also had to wear platforms, not only to appear taller than his partner, but to faithfully portray Howard Hughes, who was 1.93m tall in real life.

James McAvoy (1.75m) and Anne Hathaway (1.73m)

The difference in height between them is negligible, but in some scenes of the film, they were focused in such a way that he seemed taller than her.

