Actors and actresses who retired from acting

The list of actors and actresses who have retired from acting is getting longer and longer. Some by choice, others for health reasons, others to explore new territories.

The truth is that Hollywood could be losing jewels as time goes by and we can’t stop telling you who they are. Motherhood, art, illness are some of the reasons that have kept these stars away from the screens.

Because being a star seems to be harder than we think. And they also deserve to spend time on their wishes and lead a normal life.

In a brief review, we will see who are the actors and actresses who have retired from acting.

1- Jim Carrey

One of the most recent retirements was that of Jim Carrey. The actor, mainly known for his humor in the movies, announced that he has new plans for the next stages of his life.

“Well, I’m retiring… probably. I’m serious, yes. [Todo] It depends on whether the angels bring some kind of script that is written in gold ink that tells me that it will really be something important for people to see it, “explained the well-known actor on TV Access.

As he had anticipated, Sonic 2 will be his last film before his retirement. Although, what will he do?

I really like my quiet life and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like…and this is something you may never hear another celebrity say as long as there is time, I have enough. I have done enough. I am enough,” she added.

2- Bruce Willis

The heartfelt announcement on social media from the actor’s family quickly went viral. Bruce Willis is one of the most iconic actors of the ’90s and throughout his extensive career he has gifted us with cinematic gems.

Today, his health condition prevents him from continuing in the world of acting. “Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health problems,” his relatives wrote on the networks.

He was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him, ”Demi Moore and her daughters wrote in the networks.

The family assured that they are going through this moment very united and in the privacy of the home. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it big’ and together we plan to do just that,” the statement closed.

3- Sandra Bullock

Another reason that has kept artists away from the cameras is their duty to be parents. Sandra Bullock recently announced that she will be taking an indefinite break from acting because she wishes to pursue motherhood.

The actress was presenting her next film The Lost City when she admitted that she planned to take a break to dedicate herself to her children Louis and Laila.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he explained that he needed to be “in the place that makes me the happiest.”

I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” adding that her job is 24/7. I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family. That’s where I’m going to be for a while,” she explained.

4- Cameron Diaz

She was the girl star of the 90s and 2000s and managed to stay in shape by dedicating herself to the odd comedy and romance. It was not until the premiere of ‘Annie’ (2014) that the actress confessed her desire to take a break from the industry.

As she revealed at the time, she was tired of traveling and staying in front of so much exposure. Four years later, in 2018, she went from “rest” to official retirement. “I’m not promoting any movie and I don’t have to give anything to anyone. I’m not going to do it anymore, I’m going to live my life,” she said in an interview.

5- Jack Gleeson

Among the actors and actresses who have retired from acting is Jack Gleeson. We know him mainly for his obnoxious role as Joffrey in “Game of Thrones”, although real life reveals that he is one of the sweetest people. However, after getting the worst feelings out of us, Gleeson discovered that acting was not for him.

However, he did not completely retire from the world of acting. He first focused on an academic career and then on the theater, although in that environment he developed as a producer for a company.

6- The Olsen twins

His sister Elizabeth Olsen, the star of ‘WandaVision’, is more in force than ever. The young woman has attracted attention for her brilliant performances in Marvel.

Although we will always remember the childhood success of her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, the twins who gave us so many Disney tapes.

In 2004 they entered the world of fashion with the foundation of their own company, a world that ended up occupying their career and they declared their official retirement from cinema in 2012.

7- Emma Watson

We recently saw her appear in the special for the 20 years of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Although it was not a performance, since the artist has been away from the cameras for some time.

Through the Daily Mail, the eternal Hermoine Granger announced her retirement. With 31 years of age and a completed university career that allowed him to devote himself to literature, Watson decided to step aside.

According to the media, Watson would have decided to start a family with his partner, Leo Robinson. Although it does not seem to be a definitive retirement, but rather it is a temporary rest.

8- Meghan Markle

Meghan appeared in movies like ‘Remember Me’ before playing Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama ‘Suits’ for seven seasons.

However, love took her away from the cameras when, in 2016, a friend arranged a blind date between Meghan and Prince Harry.

They fell in love and Meghan, shortly before marrying Harry, left ‘Suits’. Now the Duchess of Sussex spends her days generating controversy against royalty for her well-established ideas.

9- Amanda Bynes

He participated in television programs like ‘Todo eso’ and movies like ‘Ella es el hombre’. However, Bynes fell into a public meltdown and everyone thought her life was going down the drain.

Fortunately, he managed to get his mental health back on track and began to pursue a new career. She began breaking ground with a fashion line in 2007 and enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014.

Four years later, Bynes graduated with a degree. After her controversies, she promised to change her life away from acting and with a new look at fashion.

10- Frankie Muniz

The ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star retired from acting because he’s always had an interest in racing cars. Starting in 2001 and just 16 years old, he drove the pace car for the Daytona 500 and his love for it was complete.

Since then, he has become a legitimate professional racer, even winning a sportsmanship award from his peers. Muniz also runs an olive oil store in Arizona.

