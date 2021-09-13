Actors and extras in the comedy of history

Vice is a 2018 US production film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film traces the private life and political career of Dick Chaney, defined by many as the gray eminence behind several of the US presidents of the past 50 years, from his beginnings to his rise as George W. Bush’s vice president in the 2000 presidential election. A false epilogue marks the end of the first half of the film, with a Chaney CEO of Halliburton retiring to private life: in reality, soon after, his support for the young Bush will begin.

Anyone who was alive then has a very precise memory of where he was and what he was doing at the exact moment he learned of the fall of the Twin Towers. It is inevitable: 11 September 2001 is and will always be an unforgettable date, probably even more so than that of any other event in recent history.

Today marks the twentieth anniversary and, I’m sure I’m not the only one, I find it hard to believe that all these years have really passed. When I listened to the disaster on the radio I was in a gym in Cuneo for some corrective exercises of the back posture: twenty years later, several of which passed for one reason or another in front of a computer screen, as if I had never done those exercises, it is a part of my life that I consciously forget. But that single day I will always remember.

The consequences of that 11 September 2001 have profoundly impacted the world as we know it, and evidently – given what has happened and is happening in Afghanistan – they will continue to do so for a long time. And for this reason cinema and the world of art in general have dealt with the question far and wide, from all possible and imaginable sides; one of these iterations is undoubtedly “Vice”, the latest film in chronological order by that little genius of American comedy that is Adam McKay.

Which here, however, is confronted with a genre clearly unrelated to those that define most of his production, that is the dramatic biopic, “beyond The Wolf of Wallstreet” one could say (wrongly, in my opinion). The film draws a ruthless profile of Dick Chaney, a man who has a lot to do in everything that has been in America and the world after 9/11: a wolf among the sheep constantly looking for food to feed the his inexhaustible appetite, and that even when he may seem defeated in reality he always finds a way to survive.

American history – especially the cinematographic one – sees in the “survivor” a fundamental figure, a character exploited far and wide. But to survive is the nature of man, who has very little to do with the way in which that man decides to exploit his life once he survives; here among the American “heroes” a man like Chaney also stands out, for whose interpretation the chameleon Christian Bale even said that he was inspired by Satan himself (much to the profound displeasure of Chaney himself and his family).

In short, it is obvious that all of us are among the survivors of 11 September 2001, directly or indirectly. We have all gone through that single historical eventuality, in one way or another, just as we are all going through that of the pandemic: History and its actors are constantly staged before our eyes, whether we are both paying audience and extras of background.

We have no real place in this comedy, and at the same time we have the most important role of all. That of remembering the acts, the development, the relationships between the characters and those of cause and effect. But not only to celebrate their anniversaries: also to learn to look each other in the face, and understand each other.