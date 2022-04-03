actors compared to reality
Getty Images/Netflix
‘Who’s Anna?’ on Netflix tells a miniseries version of the Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin Soho Grifter story. And while the series makes some narrative and tonal decisions that are a bit…off, one thing it does very well overall is cast good actors in good roles. Julia Garner, who also shines with her own light in ‘Ozark’, does not look much like Sorokin, but she really becomes the false heiress of the series; once you get used to that accent, everything goes smoothly. Arian Moayed, best known for his role as Stewy on HBO’s “Succession,” is equally charismatic and great as Todd Spodek, Anna’s lawyer, even if he doesn’t quite look like the real thing.
Most of the cast follows the same path. Although ‘Who is Anna?’ ends up losing you a bit with its questionable character motivations, occasionally weird framing of events, and #Girlboss-ification of its lead character, many of the performances are good enough to keep you pressing play on the next episode until the end. final.
And as you can see by looking side by side, the series’ casting, wardrobe, and makeup teams did a great job, because these characters really do end up looking like their real-life counterparts. Below, you can see several of the characters from ‘Who is Anna?’ compared to the actor who plays them, and where you might have seen that actor or actress before.
Advertising – Continue reading below
Julia Garner – Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin
Ozark fans know Garner all too well, as she has played the series’ best character, Ruth Langmore, throughout the series, and has won two Emmys for her work. She also starred in the underrated drama The Assistant and had a minor role in the Netflix series Maniac. Delvey was briefly released from jail in February 2021 before returning the following month due to a visa issue. She has recently given interviews, including one with the New York Timesin which he reacted to the premiere of ‘Who is Anna?’.
Arian Moayed – Todd Spodek
anyone who sees Succession meets Moayed as Stewy, Kendall Roy’s untrustworthy but super charismatic friend (and a major shareholder in Waystar/Royco). He has also appeared on the series Love Life, and has a series, The Accidental Wolf, which he directs. Moayed is fantastic in Who’s Anna?, especially in the last episode (and it’s wonderful to see him paired with his Succession co-star Caitlin Fitzgerald!) The man he plays, Delvey’s lawyer Todd Spodek, continues practicing law and lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife and children. Moayed and Spodek met during the production of the series.
Sameer Usmani as Chase Sikorski (Hunter Lee Soik)
Viewers may recognize Sameer Usmani, the actor who plays Anna’s boyfriend Chase Sikorski, from his two-episode role in ‘Succession.’ You do not remember? He was the actor in Willa’s play who had a brief affair with Shiv Roy. Now you remember. Although Chase Sikorski is not a real person, we could reasonably deduce that Chase is, in fact, based on a real guy who has given a TED talk and been profiled by The New Yorker named Hunter Lee Soik.
Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent (Jessica Pressler)
Anna Chlumsky was always best known for her role as the child star of ‘My Girl’…until her role in ‘Veep’ as ambitious politician Amy Brookheimer (which earned her six Emmy nominations). The character she plays in ‘Who is Anna?’, Vivian Kent, is a fictionalized version of journalist Jessica Pressler, who wrote the New York story on which the series is based. She continues to work in New York.
Cox is an icon of the LGBTQ+ collective and has been nominated for an Emmy four times for her role in ‘Orange Is The New Black’. She also had a key role in Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-nominated ‘A Young Woman of Promise,’ among many other roles. She plays Kacy Duke, a bona fide “celebrity fitness expert” whose clients include Denzel Washington, Bebe Rexha, Bruce Willis and Dakota Johnson.
Anthony Edwards – Alan Reed (Andy Lance)
Anthony Edwards became known in ‘ER’, starring in the first eight seasons of the series and earning four Emmy nominations; he has also appeared in movies like ‘Zodiac’, ‘Rookie Revenge’ and ‘Top Gun’. He plays Alan Reed, who is a fictionalized version of the real-life attorney who worked with Anna Delvey named Andy Lance.
Katie Lowes – Rachel Williams
Lowes is best known for appearing in 124 episodes of Shonda Rhimes’ hit series ‘Scandal,’ and has also appeared in movies like ‘Super 8’ and ‘Zootopia.’ His next appearance will be on Smallwood, the CBS comedy series. The real Williams, for her part, sold her story to Vanity Fair, as shown in the series, and also wrote a book about the whole Anna situation, and sold the rights to that book to HBO. We’ll see if an adaptation of that book is made. Williams also wrote an article for TIME about his experience before the premiere of Who is Anna?and after the premiere of the series told Vanity Fair in an interview that he disagreed with the message of the series.
Alexis Floyd – Nefftari Davis
Floyd has had a recurring role on ‘The Bold Type’ and appeared on Apple TV+’s Dickinson, but playing Neff on
‘Who is Anna?’ it is without a doubt the most important role of her so far. The real Neff -Nefftari Davis- is currently on Instagram under the name @filmcolors, and pursuing a career in film, just like the show said. The real Neff shared an Instagram photo with Floyd, and the two seem to hit it off.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below