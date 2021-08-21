Actors highest paid actresses cinema tv cachet

The streaming giants are the new goose that lays golden eggs for Hollywood actors and actresses. With the descent into the field of Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple Plus and so on and so forth, the possibilities of engagement have multiplied, as have checks to be deposited in the bank.

Cinema cachet

Variety has compiled the rankings of the highest paid actors between small and big screen, with Daniel Craig, famous James Bond, in front of everyone. Thanks to the two sequels to Knives Out, thanks to which the English star will collect 100 million dollars from Netflix. Also smile are Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith, who respectively grossed $ 50 and $ 40 million for filming Red One And King Richard, biopic about the Williams sisters from a paternal point of view. Denzel Washington pocketed another 40 million to take part in The Little Things, while Leonardo diCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence snatched 30 and 25 million dollars respectively to light up the set of the highly anticipated Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay. Julia Roberts has returned to collect stratospheric figures thanks to Leave the World Behind, which earned her a $ 25 million contract, as well as Sandra Bullock, who grossed $ 20 to shoot The Los City of D. Reduced checks for Tom Cruise, who settled for 13 million for Top Gun: Maverick, and Keanu Reeves, who agreed to shoot The Matrix 4 for 14 million, because both stars have snatched excellent percentages on takings. Exactly what Robert Pattinson did, which will be the new Batman for just 3 million.

Cachet from TV series

On television, HBO overpaid Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to shoot And Just Like That, sequel / revival of Sex and The City. The three actresses took between $ 650,000 and $ 750,000 per episode, for 10 episodes. To shoot the new season of Connors, spin-off of Pappa and Ciccia, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, take $ 400,000 per episode, while Alec Baldwin made $ 575,000 per episode for Dr. Death. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson grossed $ 600,000 for filming The First Lady, while Kate Winslet well 650,000 per episode for Mare of Easttown. $ 600,000 per episode of The Last of Us also for Pedro Pascal, while Jason Sudeikis grossed $ 400,000 per episode for the first season of Ted Lasso. The smashing Bryan Cranston got $ 750,000 per episode to shoot Your Honor, while Angela Bassett about 450,000 per episode for 9-1-1.

Highest Paid Actors / Actresses in Cinema

Daniel Craig’s “Knives Out ‘sequel $ 100M

Dwayne Johnson “Red One” $ 50M

Will Smith “King Richard” $ 40M

Denzel Washington “The Little Things” $ 40M

Leonardo DiCaprio “Don’t Look Up” $ 30M

Mark Wahlberg “Spenser Confidential” $ 30M

Jennifer Lawrence “Don’t Look Up” $ 25M

Julia Roberts “Leave the World Behind” $ 25M

Sandra Bullock “The Los City of D” $ 20M

Ryan Gosling ‘The Gray Man “$ 20M

Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” $ 20M

Brad Pitt “Bullet Train” $ 20M

Michael B. Jordan “Without Remorse” $ 15M

Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” $ 13M

Keanu Reeves “The Matrix 4” $ 12- $ 14M

Chris Pine “Dungeons and Dragons” $ 11.5M

Robert Pattinson “The Batman” $ 3M

Highest Paid Actors / Actresses on TV

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf “The Conners” $ 400K / Episode

Alec Baldwin “Dr. Death” $ 575K / Episode

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson “The First Lady” $ 600K / Episode

Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us” $ 600K / Episode

Kate Winslet “Sea of ​​Easttown” $ 650K / Episode

Ted Danson “Mr. Mayor” $ 400K / Episode

Jeff Bridges “The Old Man” $ 1M / Episode

Steve Martin and Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building” $ 600K / Episode

Angela Bassett “9-1-1” $ 450K / Episode

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis “And Just Like That …” $ 650K- $ 750K / Episode

David Harbor “Stranger Things” $ 350K- $ 400K / Episode

Winona Ryder “Stranger Things” $ 350K- $ 400K / Episode

Brian Cox “Succession” $ 400K- $ 500K / Episode

Jeremy Strong “Succession” $ 300K- $ 350K / Episode

Kieran Culkin “Succession” $ 300K- $ 350K / Episode

Sarah Snook “Succession” $ 300K- $ 350K / Episode

Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso” $ 400K / Episode (Season 1)

Chris Pratt “Terminal List” $ 1.4M / Episode

Jude Law “The Third Day” $ 425K / Episode

Henry Cavill “The Witcher” $ 400K / Episode

Bryan Cranston “Your Honor” $ 750K / Episode