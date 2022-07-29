Actors joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy 19

Since 2005 Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular series on ABC and to continue the legacy of the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith), the actors and actresses who join the cast for season 19 (October 6, 2022) have already been confirmed. .

For the season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and more people involved in the production of this long-running series will make us witness the talent of new actors and new actresses. The confirmation of a nineteenth installment surprised the fans of the fiction of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Added to the evaluations he has received since the departure of his original characters (Cristina Yang or Alex Karev, for example), the news caused concern. Since the shooting of Grey’s Anatomy 17 Ellen Pompeo revealed that, now that she is also an executive producer, there has been talk about the end of this story set in Seattle. Despite this, the new season arrives on ABC and Hulu on October 6, 2022.

Like the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy 19 is just around the corner, we briefly tell you who are the actors and actresses who join the cast.

Harry Shum Jr.

the July 27, 2022 confirmed the participation of Harry Shum Jr.. If you spent much of your adolescence with the programmatic bar of Fox, this face is more than familiar to you. Harry Shum Jr. was Michael Robert Chang in glee.

We saw him as a football lover and a talented dancer between the first and sixth seasons. In that period, the native of Costa Rica managed to win the recognition of the Screen Actors Guild Award, Hawaii International Film Festival Y People’s Choice Awards.

In addition to his work on the Ryan Murphy musical series and in more than a dozen films, he was Magnus Bane in Shadowhunters. Not to spoil usthe only thing that is known about the character of Harry Shum Jr. is that his name is Daniel ‘Blue’ Kwan. Be part of the new generation of residents.

Niko Terho is another of the actors who join the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for season 19

One week before announcing Harry Shum Jr. like Daniel, we learn that Niko TerhoFrom Barbadoswill be Lucas Adams. She is also a resident and her main trait is that she doesn’t get along with her family at all.

One of the first data that was released when he was confirmed as one of the actors of Grey’s Anatomy 19 was his reunion with Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt). They worked together on the movie The Things About Harry (Peter Paige, 2020).

alexis floyd

Between the actresses that are added to cast of Grey’s Anatomy 19 it’s found alexis floyd. In 2021, the American began to achieve her dream of dedicating herself to this profession when she gained popularity for her role as Neff in Inventing Anna.

Before his work with Netflix, he was in the theater and showed himself as a young promise of instrumental music and the ballet. In acting, his appearance in BoldTypeFreeform program.

Midori Francis

Mika Yasuda is another of the residents who will receive the Gray Sloan Memorial. His interpretation is in charge of Midori Francis Iwama, who identifies as queer.

Just like Alexis Floyd, he began his career in the theater. After showing her delivery she won awards in The New York Innovative Theater Awards, Obie Awards Y Drama Desk Awards. We saw him in projects like Dash & Lily, Ocean’s 8 Y Gotham. LOOK WHO FROM THE CAST OF GREY’S ANATOMY THEY ARE LGBT+ IN REAL LIFE.

Adelaide Kane is another of the LGBT+ actresses present in Grey’s Anatomy 19

Adelaide Kanestar of teen wolf (Cora Halle) Y actress who recognizes herself as bisexual, was the first of the actresses who were confirmed for the most recent installment of ABC. In addition to the successful teen series of mtvKane participated in Habia una vez, The Purge Y king. She was the protagonist of this bioseries about the queen of Scotland, Mary Stuart.

