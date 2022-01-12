actors, locations and where to see the comedy with Raoul Bova and Marcorè

Airs tonight (Wednesday 12 January 2022) Have you ever been to the moon? comedy released in theaters in 2015 by the director Paolo Genoese, also a writer and screenwriter, who directed, among other works, The Fault of Freud, from 2014, and Perfetti Strangers, from 2016.

Have you ever been on the moon as actors, in the cast Raoul Bova and Neri Marcorè

Five-star cast that of Have You Ever Been to the Moon? in which Liz Solari, Raoul Bova and Neri Marcorè appear.

María Isabel Solar Poggio, is an Argentine actress born in 1983. Subsequently she starred in As long as there is prosecco there is hope, in 2017, and in the Great jump, in 2019.

Raoul Bova is the famous interpreter of countless films and television series. Many will remember him in Ninfa plebea, directed by Lina Wertmüller (1996), in the Cavalieri che fa l’presa, by Pupi Avati (2001) or in the window in front, by Ferzan Özpetek (2003).

Bova has also acted in films Hollywoodians, for example in Alien vs. Predator of 2004, in which he was by Paul WS Anderson, also author of the famous saga of films inspired by the Resident Evil videogame franchise.



Blacks Marcorè, also a voice actor and television and radio host, also famous for his imitations, appeared in Viva Zapatero !, in the series of I Stop When I Want and in The Tourist, in which Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp also starred.

Have you ever been to the Moon location, where the film with Raoul Bova and Neri Marcoré was shot

The filming of Have You Ever Been to the Moon took place in Nardò, in the province of Lecce, in Puglia, in particular in the town square.

Furthermore, the backgrounds of various municipalities of the Salento.

Have you ever been to the Moon where to see it, streaming availability on Netflix and Prime Video

You have never been to the Moon will be broadcast today Wednesday 12 January 2022 on Rai 1 in prime time, specifically at 21:25.

As for the platforms streaming, Genovese’s work is neither available on Netflix, nor on Prime Video (if not for rental at a price starting from 2.99 euros, with the possibility of buying – at 5.99 euros), but it is available on Rai Play, the Rai video streaming platform with content freely available in Italy.



