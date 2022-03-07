Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise millions of dollars for Ukrainian refugees | Others

In order to help citizens fleeing Ukraine due to the war, Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis and her husband, American actor Ashton Kutcher, pledged to raise $3 million in donations through the GoFundMe platform.

Last Thursday through their social networks, the couple launched the campaign called “Stand With Ukraine” (Supporting Ukraine).

Kunis and Kutcher indicated that this money will benefit the organizations Flexport.org and Airbnb.org. “who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.”

The actors posted a video on their Instagram social network where they spoke about the “devastating” conflict in Ukraine.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” Kunis said.

She also expressed that “I am a proud Ukrainian. Although my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983.”

The protagonist of “Friend with Benefits” added that “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity in general is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”





“Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will match up to $3 million,” reads part of a writing on Instagram.

Also, in the “clip”, Kutcher, 44, sitting next to him, stated that the funds would be used to provide humanitarian and refugee aid to Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion.

“The main challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and get supplies and resources to the area,” he added.

According to the fundraising page, cargo carrier Flexport organizes shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.





While the non-profit organization Airbnb.org provides free short-term accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Similarly, on February 26, the actors Blake Lively and Rayan Reynolds expressed their support for the Ukrainians affected by the conflict also in a donation.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

According to the United Nations Organization (UN), more than a million refugees have fled Ukraine in just one week.

So far, $16,316,300 has been raised.