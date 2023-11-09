Actors’ strike ends: Films and series whose production can now resume

after 118 days strikeActors Guild SAG-AFTRA and studies Hollywood A tentative agreement has been reached for a new contract, ending more than seven months of labor instability in the industry. The agreement, which is expected to come into force this Thursday, November 9, marks the end of the first joint strike in more than 60 years between screenwriters’ and actors’ unions for the rights of their respective professions.
The 17-member negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend this temporary agreement to the SAG-AFTRA Council. Specific details of the deal will be released when it is presented to the council on Friday. The agreement comes about a month after Writers Guild members ratified their agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
Key participants in the talks included Ted Sarandos from netflix, bob iger from disney, Donna Langley More from NBCUniversal david zaslav From Warner Bros. Discovery. The tentative agreement follows the studio’s response last Friday to the guild’s latest comprehensive counterproposal, which included significant advancements in pay and bonuses as well as broader protections against artificial intelligence.
It is anticipated that, if all goes according to plan and the Council approves the temporary agreement, the guild’s eligible members, numbering 160,000, will soon vote to ratify the new agreement. Additionally, with this work stoppage ending after midnight and before the ratification vote is completed, it is possible that people will return to work soon and production will resume rapidly.
The six months of inactivity in Hollywood is estimated to have cost the entertainment industry more than $6.5 billion and 45,000 jobs after production shutdowns. On an individual level, job action created passionate unity among guild members, although many, like lower-level workers, faced significant financial hardship.
Among the main films to resume production soon after the strike are the following titles:
deadpool 3
gladiator 2
Mission Impossible: Fatal Sentence Part 2
movie critic
Wicked: Part One
it ends with us
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
superman: legacy
avatar 3 and 4
beetlejuice 2
Fantastic Four
Lilo & Stitch (live-action)
minecraft
Tron:Ares
Similarly, the most popular series that may still end are:
1923 (Season 2) – Paramount+
Foreigner (Season 1) – FX on Hulu
American Horror Story (Season 12, Part 2) – FX on Hulu
internal management and (Season 2) – Disney+
chucky (Season 3) – Syfy
Daredevil: Born Again – Disney+
Emily in Paris (Season 4) – Netflix
Excitement (Season 3) – HBO Max
a gentleman in moscow (Season 1) – Paramount+
iron Heart – Disney+
the last of us (Season 2) – HBO Max
a piece (Season 2) – Netflix
sandman (Season 2) – Netflix
silo (Season 2) – Apple TV+
stranger things (Season 5) – Netflix
summer i fell in love (Season 3) – Prime Video
white lotus (Season 3) – HBO Max
yellowstone (Season 5, Part 2) – Paramount+
yellow jacket (Season 3) – Paramount+
More news regarding the end of the strike and official announcements regarding the filming of all the above titles will come in the coming days.