Actors’ strike ends: Films and series whose production can now resume

Following the end of the SAG AFTRA strike, many films and series will be able to complete production as planned. (Credit: EFE/HBO Max/Marvel Studios/Netflix)

after 118 days strikeActors Guild SAG-AFTRA and studies Hollywood A tentative agreement has been reached for a new contract, ending more than seven months of labor instability in the industry. The agreement, which is expected to come into force this Thursday, November 9, marks the end of the first joint strike in more than 60 years between screenwriters’ and actors’ unions for the rights of their respective professions.

You may be interested in: The scene that opens “Stranger Things 5” generates new theories: Which character is this?

The 17-member negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend this temporary agreement to the SAG-AFTRA Council. Specific details of the deal will be released when it is presented to the council on Friday. The agreement comes about a month after Writers Guild members ratified their agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA members demonstrate in front of Netflix Studios in Los Angeles. (Credit: EFE/EPA/Cena Allison)

Key participants in the talks included Ted Sarandos from netflix, bob iger from disney, Donna Langley More from NBCUniversal david zaslav From Warner Bros. Discovery. The tentative agreement follows the studio’s response last Friday to the guild’s latest comprehensive counterproposal, which included significant advancements in pay and bonuses as well as broader protections against artificial intelligence.

You may be interested in: ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’: What critics say about the new ‘Hunger Games’ movie

It is anticipated that, if all goes according to plan and the Council approves the temporary agreement, the guild’s eligible members, numbering 160,000, will soon vote to ratify the new agreement. Additionally, with this work stoppage ending after midnight and before the ratification vote is completed, it is possible that people will return to work soon and production will resume rapidly.

People are celebrating after the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). (Credit: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

The six months of inactivity in Hollywood is estimated to have cost the entertainment industry more than $6.5 billion and 45,000 jobs after production shutdowns. On an individual level, job action created passionate unity among guild members, although many, like lower-level workers, faced significant financial hardship.

You may be interested in: ‘The Marvels’: Release date, trailer, cast and everything you need to know

Among the main films to resume production soon after the strike are the following titles:

deadpool 3

gladiator 2

Mission Impossible: Fatal Sentence Part 2

movie critic

Wicked: Part One

it ends with us

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell will return in “Mission: Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 2”. (Credit: Paramount+)

superman: legacy

avatar 3 and 4

beetlejuice 2

Fantastic Four

Lilo & Stitch (live-action)

minecraft

Tron:Ares

The third and fourth parts of the “Avatar” saga have already been filmed and are awaiting the post-production process. (Credit: Disney+)

Similarly, the most popular series that may still end are:

1923 (Season 2) – Paramount+

Foreigner (Season 1) – FX on Hulu

American Horror Story (Season 12, Part 2) – FX on Hulu

internal management and (Season 2) – Disney+

chucky (Season 3) – Syfy

Daredevil: Born Again – Disney+

“Andor” fans want to continue seeing Diego Luna in the second season. (Credit: Disney+)

Emily in Paris (Season 4) – Netflix

Excitement (Season 3) – HBO Max

a gentleman in moscow (Season 1) – Paramount+

iron Heart – Disney+

the last of us (Season 2) – HBO Max

a piece (Season 2) – Netflix

“Euphoria” is looking forward to its third season following the dramatic ending of its second installment in February 2022. (Credit: HBO Max)

sandman (Season 2) – Netflix

silo (Season 2) – Apple TV+

stranger things (Season 5) – Netflix

summer i fell in love (Season 3) – Prime Video

white lotus (Season 3) – HBO Max

yellowstone (Season 5, Part 2) – Paramount+

yellow jacket (Season 3) – Paramount+

The third season of “The White Lotus” is one of HBO’s priorities after the end of the strike. (Credit: HBO)

More news regarding the end of the strike and official announcements regarding the filming of all the above titles will come in the coming days.