Actor’s strike finally ends but fans only care about one thing

SAG-AFTRA has ended its strike but fans are only excited about one thing (Image: Ron Smits/London Ent/SplashNews.com)

After 118 days, Hollywood will reopen with SAG-AFTRA announcing the end of their massive actors’ strike and moviegoers are happy, but only for one movie.

Actors are celebrating the triumphant achievement, which limits the use of AI and ensures higher wages, with Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen posting excited messages.

Social media was flooded with congratulations for the acting union SAG-AFTRA as attention turned to films in production limbo, with huge enthusiasm for one film in particular – Wicked.

Fans were saddened by the long-awaited two-part film starring Ariana Grande being shelved and set to coincide with another popular film, Deadpool 3.

One music fan shared, ‘SAG strike over meaning, Wicked filming press tour may start soon… I can see the light.’

Another wrote on X (Twitter), ‘Since the strike is over they can finally finish the Wicked movie. let’s go!’

Wicked production was halted after the strike began (Picture: Wicked/Instagram)

Ariana Grande stars alongside Cynthia Erivo in the adaptation (Picture: Wicked/Instagram)

A third joked, ‘I’m really glad I’m not alone in the collective gay thought that the end of the strike = the wicked end.’

Ariana and Cynthia Erivo, the two leads in the screen adaptation of Wicked, both shared the announcement of the end of the strike on their Instagram, but haven’t hinted at anything more than that.

As soon as filming came to a halt, rumors swirled that Ariana had begun dating co-star Ethan Slater, who she met during production while playing Glinda and Munchkin Bok respectively.

The pair are separated from their companions and have since been spotted together – who knows what will happen when they return to the Emerald City.

There’s no word on when shooting will resume, but it’ll likely be soon as Wicked is still on track for a late November 2024 release.

Those in the industry were quick to celebrate the end of the strike (Picture: Viola Davis/Instagram)

Alec Baldwin shared a video congratulating the negotiators (Picture: Alec Baldwin/Instagram)

He hit back at the threat of AI taking away jobs from actors (Picture: Alec Baldwin/Instagram)

30 Rock star Alec shared a long video on his Instagram about the historic moment and said: ‘I was just recording a message about the strike, I just got the update that the strike is over. ‘Wow, the strike is over.’

He quoted Justin Bateman’s thoughts on AI and said: ‘You are either in the film and television business or you are not. And if you are in AI business then go into AI business.

‘Remember that the film business and the television business are human-based – they are human-centric.’

Concluding his video, Alec, who stepped away from the spotlight after the Rust incident, said: ‘I’m really grateful. I’m happy myself because I want to get back to work on some serious level.

Dramatically contrasting the 65-year-old’s deep message, Chrissy Teigen shared a selfie and hilariously captioned it: ‘I’m pretending to go on strike so I’m not working.’

Chrissy Teigen got a very funny reaction to her new look (Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart was clearly highlighted (Picture: Lili Reinhart/Instagram)

Mandy Moore, 39, wrote: ‘Thank you to @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!! There is a feeling of gratitude!! And grateful to all those who marched (picketers, strike captains, our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc…)

‘Let’s get back to work, guys!’

21-year-old Renee Rapp accidentally broke the strike just hours before it ended by sharing the trailer for her film Mean Girls: The Musical.

One fan responded that the strike wasn’t over until midnight and Renee tweeted: ‘Oh let me get your ass off.’

Many shared the SAG-AFTRA announcement and added heart or crying emojis, including Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Disney alum Hilary Duff.

Alec’s daughter Ireland posted a simple Lord of the Rings meme (Picture: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram)

Many actors expressed how eager they are to start working again (Picture: Mandy Moore/Instagram)

Mandy Moore shares her friend’s thoughts on the strikes (Picture: Mandy Moore/Instagram)

Fran Drescher, 66, who played a key role in the conversation, shared a joyous Instagram post, captioned: ‘We did it!!!! Billion+$deal! 3 times the last contract! New ground was broken everywhere!

‘Tie behind members to stick to this historic deal and keep it in place! Ty Neg Comm, Strike Captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our attorneys, the IA team, family and friends.

‘Our sister unions for their tireless support! And amptp to hear us and meet this moment! #sagaftrastrong.’

Oscar winner Viola Davis, who is set to appear in the SAG-AFTRA approved Hunger Games prequel, shared: ‘Woooooooooooohoooooooooo!!!!! Congratulations to everyone involved!! To the artistes who toughed it out and faced irreparable loss… to the actors who sat in the dharna and stood in solidarity… to our leaders who fought relentlessly, hard… hearty congratulations!!!!

Fran Drescher was a key player in the negotiations (Picture: Fran Drescher/Instagram)

Even Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari had a little celebration (Picture: Sam Asghari/Instagram)

Francis Fisher danced as he left the briefing room (Picture: Francis Fisher/X/Kat Kaye)

‘It’s a privilege to be an artist, but an even greater privilege to be in a community. big Love!!!!’

The actors had two weeks of intense negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after a deal was previously rejected.

The end of the industrial action brings to an end one of the largest strikes in Hollywood history, which dominated strike action by both writers and actors over the summer.

It was Hollywood’s first double-header stoppage in 63 years, with Warner Bros estimating losses of £500 million for the year.

Full details of the temporary deal have not yet been released, with streaming and AI being the biggest points of contention, but negotiators have agreed to the new proposal and so the strike has ended.

