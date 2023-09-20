Actors’ strike forces ‘The Rock’ to return to WWE

Last Friday, September 15, ‘rock’ He appeared in WWE after a four-year absence and fans rejoiced at the return of one of their greatest idols.

Dwayne Johnson made an absolute surprise appearance on SmackDown to face Austin Theory and defeated the young gladiator who may have had a rivalry with the superstar.

The relevant thing about The Rock’s comeback is that it could go on indefinitely, because due to the actors’ strike in the United States, the blockbuster movie star is out of work and intends to focus his time on that sport. Keeps what made him famous.

‘The Rock’ is known for his roles in films like Jumanji, San Andreas Fault, Hoobs & Shaw and Black Adam.

The actors’ strike has been going on for over two months with no end in sight, and even after its resolution it will take some time for projects to resume.

The actor thanked the support he received during his triumphant comeback, which was watched by 103 million people worldwide.

Wow thank you so much @WWE Universe. Coming home is always an honor and privilege for me.

~People’s Champion ✊🏾 https://t.co/ivHFH8Vnwb – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 18 September 2023

Given this situation, it is likely that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be seen in the SmackDown event on Friday, September 22.

Additionally, it cannot be ruled out that he could head to the Fastlane event in Indianapolis on October 7. It is worth noting that there is speculation regarding his participation in Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia, which could represent a considerable financial incentive for WWE.

John Cena, another WWE star who has devoted himself to acting in recent years, also returned to the ring for a month, so The Rock could return to the ring for at least a similar period of time.

With information from Reforma and WWE