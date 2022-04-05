Entertainment

Actors that leave you in shock when you see them out of character

You have to be a very good actor/actress to be So convincing, really.

Have you ever seen a television series or a movie in which an actor plays a character so convincingly that you were left in awe? shock when you first saw him in another movie… why is he the polar opposite?

We think this should be an Emmy Awards category.

1.

Jodie Eat vs. Villanelle (killing eve)

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images / Aimee Spinks / ©BBC-America / Courtesy: Everett Collection

“She is the most beautiful person in the world, nothing to do with the assassin she plays in killing eve“.

—phatzach

two.

Stephanie Beatriz vs. Rose Diaz (Brooklyn 9-9)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images/NBC

“I was totally blown away when I first heard Stephanie Beatriz’s real voice after only seeing her in the role of Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn 9-9. I know that she is an actress, but Rosa Diaz is so daring and her voice is so deep; I wasn’t expecting Stephanie’s sweet, high-pitched voice and cute personality at all the first time I saw her in an off-show interview. He was very crazy!”

—angelicamartinez

3.

Mads Mikkelsen vs. Hannibal Lecter

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF/Elisabeth Caren/NBCU

“On Hannibal, it is soft, urban, chic, sexy, discreet, measured and elegant. In real life, he’s a cute, smiling, goofy, lovable clown!”

—eststar

Four.

Karen Gillan vs. Nebula (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

“She’s so cute and sparkly in real life, unlike the stone-cold villain she plays in the movies.”

—haightashbury1967

5.

Alan Rickman vs. Severus Snape (Harry Potter)

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images/Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

“He always seemed to play a villain, but in interviews and behind the scenes, he came off as a very nice person.”

—jodiesanter

6.

Angela Kinsey vs. Angela Martin (office)

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney / Chris Haston / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Angela Martin is smug, smug and moody. Angela Kinsey is hilarious, goofy and hilarious.”

—lindaf4075c3fdc

“The character of Angela is cold and has zero sense of humor. For her part, the actress Angela is warm, funny and absolutely charming. I love her on the podcast of office ladies!”.

—shauna_malwae-tweep

7.

Peter Pascal vs. Command (The Mandalorian)

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/Disney+/Lucasfilm/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He’s mysterious and brooding like the Mandolorian, but in real life he’s so goofy. His friendship with Oscar Isaac is so cute! I love it when they speak to each other in Spanish, it makes my little Hispanic heart pound!”

—haightashbury1967

8.

Sarah Hyland vs. Haley Dunphy (modern-family)

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Contributor / Getty Images / Jordin Althaus / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“To tell you the truth, I’ve always secretly wished she’d been cast as Alex, because I think it fits more with her personality in real life, in my opinion. She’s very cultured on important issues, articulate in interviews, and a bit of a geek in real life. She’s literally the polar opposite of Haley.”

—themagicwemade

9.

Megan Mullally vs. Karen Walker (Will & Grace)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

“He has such a high pitched voice Will & Grace I was surprised at how normal her voice is in reality.”

—amandac4b39f8d18

10.

Ken Jeong vs. all the characters he plays

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV/Lewis Jacobs/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

“He plays a lot of super crazy, stupid, over-the-top characters. I couldn’t believe it when I found out he’s a real doctor who keeps his license up to date and everything. I’ve read he also jumped off stage to help a woman who was having a seizure during one of their stand-up shows”.

—asdzx

Image: Ken Jeong in Community

eleven.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead vs. Kate (Kate)

David Parry/PA Images via Getty Images/Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection

“A lot of her characters tend to be rather aloof, gruff, sarcastic and/or harsh, but off-camera, she’s literally one of the sweetest people on Earth. Many people who know her have spoken about how amazing she is.” work with her. I remember a story of a guy who visited the set of Fargo a few times while shooting the third season, and said that while most of them were nice, she was the only actress who approached him before he approached them.”

—audreyschockett

Image: Mary Elizabeth Winstead at Kate

12.

Jason Mantzoukas vs. all the characters he plays

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images/John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Jason always plays deranged maniacs, but in real life he’s very thoughtful and eloquent. He majored in religion and was awarded a Watson Scholarship.”

—whywastetimesaylotword

Image: Jason Mantzoukas in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

13.

Imelda Staunton vs. Dolores Umbridge (series of Harry Potter)

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

“She played Umbridge so well, and to see her in anything else or with her real personality is really shocking.”

—canunotmywaywardson

14.

Lena Headey vs. Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Helen Sloan/HBO

“Lena is always warm, funny, kind and otherwise very unlike Cersei in all of her interviews.”

—socialjusticewario

fifteen.

Blair Underwood vs. Charles (Madea’s Big Reunion)

JC Olivera / Getty Images / ©Lions Gate / courtesy Everett Collection

“When he played Carlos in Madea’s Big Reunion and the unfaithful husband in selfmade, from Netflix, I was surprised! Then I realized that NOTHING to do in real life: he is a human being with a lot of class and a good heart. He collaborates with Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation and actively supports an organization that fights domestic violence in sports. All those positive things when he’s so good at playing trash men.”

—realgenius88

16.

Chris Colfer vs. Kurt Hummel (glee)

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Adam Rose/© Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

“Kurt is very demanding, dramatic and proudly feminine (of course he is). Chris, on the other hand, seems like one of the most humble and down-to-earth people.”

—everynowandthenifallapart

17.

Henry Winkler vs. Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli (Happy Days)

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture/Gene Trindl/TV Guide/©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

“The difference in his character from Happy Days and the actor himself are day and night in comparison”.

—irenewf

18.

Ming-Na Wen vs. Melinda May (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images/Jennifer Clasen/©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

“Melinda was super cold-hearted, serious, and unsmiling. The same can be said for her character Fennec Shand from The Boba Fett Book / The Mandalorian, as well. But in real-life interviews and behind the scenes she’s very likeable, the complete opposite of her character.”

—carlet76

19.

And finally, Daniel Craig vs. all the characters he plays

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images/Francois Duhamel/©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“He plays very dark, angsty, broken characters, but in real life he’s very lively and upbeat.”

—tanyam44ab2253d

Image: Daniel Craig in sky fall

Did we miss any? If so, tell us which actors are totally different in real life from their on-screen counterparts and why in the comments.

This post was translated from English.

