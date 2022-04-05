Actors that leave you in shock when you see them out of character

David Parry/PA Images via Getty Images/Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection



“A lot of her characters tend to be rather aloof, gruff, sarcastic and/or harsh, but off-camera, she’s literally one of the sweetest people on Earth. Many people who know her have spoken about how amazing she is.” work with her. I remember a story of a guy who visited the set of Fargo a few times while shooting the third season, and said that while most of them were nice, she was the only actress who approached him before he approached them.”

—audreyschockett

Image: Mary Elizabeth Winstead at Kate