Actors that leave you in shock when you see them out of character
You have to be a very good actor/actress to be So convincing, really.
Have you ever seen a television series or a movie in which an actor plays a character so convincingly that you were left in awe? shock when you first saw him in another movie… why is he the polar opposite?
1.
Jodie Eat vs. Villanelle (killing eve)
two.
Stephanie Beatriz vs. Rose Diaz (Brooklyn 9-9)
3.
Mads Mikkelsen vs. Hannibal Lecter
Four.
Karen Gillan vs. Nebula (Marvel Cinematic Universe)
5.
Alan Rickman vs. Severus Snape (Harry Potter)
6.
Angela Kinsey vs. Angela Martin (office)
7.
Peter Pascal vs. Command (The Mandalorian)
8.
Sarah Hyland vs. Haley Dunphy (modern-family)
9.
Megan Mullally vs. Karen Walker (Will & Grace)
10.
Ken Jeong vs. all the characters he plays
eleven.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead vs. Kate (Kate)
12.
Jason Mantzoukas vs. all the characters he plays
13.
Imelda Staunton vs. Dolores Umbridge (series of Harry Potter)
14.
Lena Headey vs. Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones)
fifteen.
Blair Underwood vs. Charles (Madea’s Big Reunion)
16.
Chris Colfer vs. Kurt Hummel (glee)
17.
Henry Winkler vs. Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli (Happy Days)
18.
Ming-Na Wen vs. Melinda May (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
19.
And finally, Daniel Craig vs. all the characters he plays
Did we miss any? If so, tell us which actors are totally different in real life from their on-screen counterparts and why in the comments.
This post was translated from English.