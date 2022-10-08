Actors To Inherit Medical Drama Grey’s Anatomy After Season 19

With the news of Ellen Pompeo’s departure from the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, the producers have decided to introduce the actors who will inherit the series after her departure in the season 19 premiere.

A new group of interns appears in the first episode of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomywhen Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) takes them to the operating room and explains how their lives will change, just like Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) did with Meredith and the OG gang in the first installment in 2005. However, due to the wide variety of characters that fans arrive, it was not very clear to them who they were.

Midori Francis plays Mika

Prior to Grey’s Anatomythe actress Midori Francis She starred in the Netflix series Dash and Lily and the HBO series The Sexual Life of College Girls. In the Grey’s series, Midori plays Mika, who is burdened with student debt as a freshman in surgery, but there is probably much more to her than what we see at first glance in the drama’s introduction of her.

Adelaide Kane plays Jules Millin

The actress Adelaide Kane, known for shows like This Is Us and Reign, plays Jules, a young intern who has had to grow up fast due to her parents’ struggle with drug addiction. Although some fans assure that she will have a great connection with Meredith due to the similarity of her stories, we can only wait to see the development of the new season.

Niko Terho plays Lucas Adams

Viewers may have seen Niko Terho on Freeform’s The Thing About Harry, but this is his biggest television role to date. In the medical drama of the ABC He will play Lucas, the black sheep of a family of winners, but who wants to succeed in his own way and prove it to everyone.

Harry Shum Jr. plays Benson “Blue” Kwan

The actor Harry Shum Jr. He is known for several major roles in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and All at Once. But when he gets the chance to star Grey’s Anatomy, could not reject it. Here he will play Benson or “Blue”, a hyper-focused resident who tries to outdo his classmates in everything, in the style of Cristina (sandra oh).

Alexis Floyd plays Simone Griffith

Many viewers may know alexis floyd for the Netflix series Inventing Anna, which is another Shondaland project. in drama Grey’s Anatomy, will play Simone Griffith, an outstanding student who has a past in Seattle. Fans believe that she has the potential to have a lot of skeletons in her closet because of her past.

Curiously, Link (Chris Carmac) he appears to confess to Meredith that he once slept with one of the new interns. Although it’s hard to tell which one she is at this point, some believe she may have been Jules. He not only resembles Jo, Link’s best friend and future lover, but she also has a shady past, just like Jo.