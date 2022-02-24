Actors Who Completely Transformed for a Movie

Method acting (also known as “The Method”) has become popular in recent years for being part of the process of great performances, often exaggerated and sometimes dangerous.

The method has come a long way since its origins in late 19th century Russia and we now see its greatest influence on the biggest and most important players in the United States. In fact, when an actor resorts to the method, he is always in a great drama that leads him to be nominated or even win the Oscar for best performance.

In recent years we have seen actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, who refused to have his clothes washed on the set of The Power of the Dog to get into paper or Jared Leto, who resorted to the method to transform into Joker in the movie suicide squad and that he even sent rats and sex toys to his partners as part of his process (although his role was secondary and criticized for being quite mediocre).

The method has served for the actors to have great anecdotes, such as the case of Daniel Day-Lewis, who may not have undergone drastic changes in his physique, but has gone to a psychological extreme. For The Unbearable Lightness of Being the actor learned to speak Czech, the language in which the film takes place, despite the fact that his entire role was in English and in Last of the Mohicans learned to skin animals.

In recent years, Leonardo DiCaprio has given a lot to talk about by completely transforming himself for his films, especially in The Revenant, where he ate raw bison liver (despite being a vegetarian) and struck erratic postures during filming. The funny thing is that many of these actors: Leto, DiCaprio, Day-Lewis and more, have done it to “credit” their profession, trying to show that acting is an art that requires more than just being attractive and reciting written lines. For other people.

It has even been questioned why so many men and not women have done it. Of course, there is a lot of evidence like the case of Margot Robbie who caused a hernia due to her physical work in I, Tonya, or Charlize Theron, who gained 22 kilos and shaved her eyebrows for the movie Monster that would give her the Academy Award. However, male power in Hollywood gives men an advantage to change their minds while limiting women, who even continue to fight to earn the same as their scene partners.

That’s why Christian Bale has the ease to lose 120 pounds for a movie, only to later regain his weight and gain muscle to play Batman in an entire trilogy, which Jared Leto gained 70 pounds for. Chapter 27 and transformed until he looked unrecognizable in House of Gucci or Matthew McConaughey who also lost almost 20 kilos to Dallas Buyers Club.

The privilege they have in Hollywood, mixed with the need to demonstrate that their profession goes beyond simple acting, have allowed white men to be the ones who usually allow themselves these changes, which ironically are the ones that people pay the most attention to when awarding prizes. . Even British actors like Brian Cox have said that method acting is a very American “sickness” and Anthony Hopkins has no problem getting right into it when they yell action and snapping out of it after they say “cut.” Both are two of the best actors today.