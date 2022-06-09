Actors who fell in love in real life

It’s amazing how novels, series and movies wrap us in their romance stories making them look like they’re true. It turns out that there are actors who have taken their work very seriously and have managed to pass that affair off the screen. Next, we will know who are the last couples of actors who formed a relationship.

Couples that surpassed fiction

One of the most adorable couples and followed by fans is that of Tom Holland and Zendaya, who confessed to having started a love relationship after the recording of the blockbuster movie Spiderman: No Way Home. And although they keep their private life a little away from the cameras, sometimes they upload photos to show that the relationship is going great.

Other Hollywood couples who have been in a relationship for years and have a loving family are: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, among other. While in Latin America we have the couple Sebastian Rulli and Angelique Boyer, from the well-known Mexican soap opera “Teresa”.

Waiting for the premiere of a new season, the actors Connor Swindells and Aimee Lou Wood of sex education They confirmed to have a relationship at the same time that it was on the screens between Adam Groff and Aimee Gibbs, exciting the fans. Unfortunately, a few months ago they confirmed the end due to a estrangement, although they are on good terms.

Connor Swindells and Aimee Lou Wood had a relationship during Sex Education recordings.

From Café con aroma de mujer, the Colombian soap opera of the moment available on Netflix, we rescued the couple formed by Diego Cadavid and Laura Archbold, who although they did not fall in love recently, on the screen they interpret a sibling relationship that in reality, leads as 10 years together.

There is no doubt that love can transcend the screens when you least expect it. Therefore, we will be attentive to new couples who will transform their fictional love into a real one, showing fans what the intensity of the emotions with which they interpret can cause.