Actors who followed in the footsteps of their brothers and surpassed them – Publimetro Chile

The talent is inherits and some actors have been able to take advantage of this and the opportunities they have had after the recognition his siblings.

They have been in charge of shining in the industry leaving his brothers behind and achieving his own success.

Celebrities who have left their brothers behind

Elle Fanning

Although in the 2000’s Dakota Fanning She was one of the most sought after actresses and named for her beauty and talent, now it is her sister Elle who makes the surname resonate even more Fanning within Hollywood.





Elle Fanning, born in 1998, is two years younger than Dakota. Both debuted in front of the cameras from an early age.

kieran culkin

Macaulay Culkin rose to fame in 90’s and maintained a childhood career full of successes as it was. My poor Angelito and Ricky Ricon. Later the controversies and addictions overshadowed his future.

his younger brother Kieran He knew how to take advantage of his participation as a secondary in Culkin’s films and now he has positioned himself in front of the screens after playing Roman Roy on ‘Succession’.





for this character, Kieran He has been nominated three times for golden globes and once at Emmy Awards What Best Supporting Actor.

elizabeth olsen

Everyone remembers the most beloved twins of the 90′s Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen for the different films and programs in which they appeared.

However, the fame and harassment of the paparais became a nightmare for them and they decided to get away from Hollywood.





But now the last name Olsen is still present in the cinema thanks to his younger sister Elizabeth Olson.

Like them, she began her acting career at a very young age. Her perseverance, dedication and talent made her become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his character Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.

Dave Franco

The actor James Franco recognized for being part of the trilogy of ‘Spider-Man’ from Sam Raimi to his nomination for Oscar award Best Actor for his work in ‘127 hours’has been forgotten after the sexual harassment scandals of which he has been denounced in recent years.

meanwhile his brother Dave Franco, seven years his junior, she has taken the lead with a successful scandal-free career.





Dave has starred in successful films such as the two films of ‘Illusionists’. Also, in 2020, he made his directorial debut with ‘The Rental’, a horror film

Zooey Deschanel

emily deschanelis remembered for her role as the Dr. Temperance Bones Brennan in the Bones series, and although his name has been somewhat forgotten, his sister Zooey has achieved greater fame in Hollywood thanks to his work in the successful series ‘New Girl’.





bring life to Jessica Day It allowed her to be nominated three times for the Golden Globes and once for the Emmy Awards, in the category of Best Actress.

It is even remembered by thousands of people for being Summer on ‘500 days with her’.