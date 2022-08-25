Actors who found success being not so young – Diario de Querétaro

Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar when she was 22 years old. Adrien Brody picked up her statuette at 29, the same age as Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman. It is not uncommon to see actors and actresses succeed in Hollywood in their twenties or thirties. But even in the mecca of cinema, which has its own rules regarding age, different for women and men, there are professionals who show that it is never too late and that talent does not understand years.

Perhaps Samuel L. Jackson’s earliest role in memory is that of Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic “Pulp Fiction.” Then the American actor was 45 years old. Three years earlier, in 1991, he had played Gator Purify in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever,” which earned him an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jackson had been acting on stage for years, but these films marked a turning point and paved the way for the star status he now enjoys. Then came titles like “Jurassic Park” in 1993; “Die Hard”, in 1995; “Jackie Brown”, in 1997 and the second trilogy of “Star Wars”, between 1999 and 2005, among others.

British actor Alan Rickman, who died in 2016, developed his acting career on stage and made his film debut with “Die Hard”, a classic among action movies, in which he coincided, by the way, with Jackson. When the tape hit theaters, Rickman was 42 years old.

“I didn’t know anything about Los Angeles. I didn’t know anything about the movie business… I hadn’t done a movie before, but I was extremely cheap,” the actor said, according to The Guardian. At first he was not captivated by the idea of ​​making an action movie, but finally the character and the script convinced him and he got into the skin of one of the quintessential villains, Hans Gruber.

THE WEIGHT OF THE AGE

The weight given to age in the film and television industry is greater for women. The different standards for them make it more difficult for an actress to succeed, and sometimes for her to simply continue acting well into her forties. However, there are exceptions. For example, Jane Lynch.

This American actress also built her career on the stage and during the nineties she had some small roles in film titles such as “The Fugitive” and series such as “The West Wing”. With the mockumentary “Best in Show”, when she was 40 years old, her career began an upward path to fame. She worked on other projects like “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin” or “Julie & Julia”. For her portrayal of Sue Sylverster on the series “Glee” she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

“Some people in Hollywood think of me as a model of dramatic midlife transition: from suburban housewife to Emmy-winning actress. But I never made a master plan to follow my dreams,” Kathryn Joosten wrote in Forbes in 2009.

Joosten was a nurse and in her forties she began to study acting. She later got an agent and started in the theater. She then made the leap to television. She was in her 60s when she played secretary Mrs. Landingham on “The West Wing” and 65 when “Desperate Housewives” began airing, for which she won an Emmy. Joosten passed away in 2012, at the age of 72.

Ken Jeong rose to fame thanks to Mr. Chow, the role he played in “The Hungover”, in 2009, the year he turned 40. He had previously been part of the cast of other films such as “Knocked Up”, in 2007, or “Pinapple Express”, in 2008, in addition to signing specific roles in series such as “Crossing Jordan”, “The Office” or “Boston Legal”.

Jeong combined these jobs and stand-up comedy with medicine. Yes, the actor who plays Leslie Chow in “The Hungover” is a doctor. “He was looking for an Asian doctor with medical experience,” he told NPR in 2014 of Judd Apatow, the director of “Knocked Up.” After the film and following the advice of his wife, also a doctor, he left the health branch to dedicate himself fully to acting. “I always say that ‘Knock Up’ blew the doors open and ‘The Hungover’ just blew them wide open.”

Kathy Bates had been acting for years, mainly on stage, but it was not until 1990, when she was in her forties, that she became a Hollywood star thanks to her performance as Annie Wilkies in “Misery”, the film adaptation of the homonymous novel. by Stephen King. Her work on the film earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

This success was followed by others such as “Fried Green Tomatoes”, from 1991; “Titanic”, six years later; “Primary Colors”, from 1998, “About Schmidt”, from 2002 and “Midnight in Paris”, from 2011, among others.