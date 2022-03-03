Actors who had to look older or younger for a role

I still can’t believe that Andrew Garfield was 31 when he played Peter Parker out of high school.
1.
On I never, Darren Barnet plays 17-year-old Paxton Hall-Yoshida, but Darren is actually 30 years old.
two.
On Alexander, Angelina Jolie played Colin Farrell’s mother, although in reality, she was only a year older than him.
3.
On little women, Florence Pugh played 13-year-old Amy March, although Florence was actually 23.
Four.
In Laurence Fishburne he played a soldier fighting in the Vietnam War, even though he was only 14 years old at the time.
5.
On The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Andrew Garfield was 31 years old, while his character, Peter Parker, was finishing high school at 18.
6.
On lost in tokyo Scarlett Johansson played Charlotte, a college graduate, when Scarlett was only 18 years old.
7.
On Riverdale Ashleigh Murray played 16-year-old Josie McCoy, but she was actually in her 30s.
8.
On Se7en Gwyneth Paltrow played Brad Pitt’s wife and high school sweetheart, though she was only 22 at the time and Brad was 32.
9.
On the bold girls Nicola Coughlan began playing Clare Devlin, aged 16, when she was actually 31.
10.
On Joy Jennifer Lawrence played Joy Mangano when she was 34 or older, even though Jennifer was only 25 at the time.
eleven.
On Hannah Montana Jason Earles began playing 16-year-old Jackson Stewart when he was 29 years old.
12.
in the saga The Hobbit Orlando Bloom was actually two years older than Lee Pace, the actor who played his father.
13.
On Pretty Little Liars Bianca Lawson played 16-year-old Maya St. Germain, even though she was 31 years old.
14.
On Orange Is the New Black Elizabeth Rodríguez played Dascha Polanco’s mother, even though she is actually only two years older than her.
fifteen.
In Chase Stokes he began playing 16-year-old John B. when he was 27.
16.
On titanica Gloria Stuart played the 100-year-old Rose, even though she was only 87.
17.
On grownish Francia Raisa plays Ana Torres, 22, although Francia is actually 33.
18.
On Mama Mia! And again Cher played Meryl Streep’s mother, although Cher was 72 at the time and Meryl was 69.
19.
In the movies of Harry Potter Shirley Henderson played Moaning Myrtle, but she was actually 35 years old when she did it.
twenty.
On Monster Charlize Theron played Aileen Wuornos between the ages of 33 and 36, and Charlize was only 28.
twenty-one.
On Happy Days Henry Winkler played the 19-year-old Fonzie when he was actually 29 at the start of the series and ended up about 39 at the end.
22.
On man of steel Diane Lane was only 47 years old when she played Martha Kent, who has always been portrayed as an old woman in the comics.
23.
On Gilmore Girls Keiko Agena played Lane, Rory’s friend and classmate from high school, despite being 27 years old when the series aired.
24.
On the messenger of fear Angela Lansbury played the fictional mother of Laurence Harvey, who was only three years her junior.
25.
On Sense and Sensibility Emma Thompson played 19-year-old Elinor Dashwood, but she was actually 35.
26.
On heavy girls Amy Poehler played Rachel McAdams’ mother, though she was actually only seven years older than Rachel.
27.
On Smallville Tom Welling was actually 24 years old when he played a 14-year-old teenager on the series.
28.
On the golden girls Estelle Getty played Bea Arthur’s mother, although Bea was actually a year older than Estelle.
29.
On not with my daughters Amy Davidson played Kaley Cuoco’s younger sister, but was actually six years older than her.
30.
On Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Lionel Jeffries played Dick Van Dyke’s father, although Dick was actually six months older than Lionel.
31.
And lastly, in greaseEven though they all played high school students, not one of the cast members was even close in age to their characters.
