Actors who have donated to support the crisis in Ukraine – People – Culture

The Russian invasion in Ukraine, which is already two weeks old, has the world on edge. According to official figures, the attacks on Ukrainian territory have affected more than 18 million people, that is, almost a third of the population of that country.

In fact, two million people have already fled the Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the bombing on February 24, so Europe is getting ready to face one of the biggest humanitarian crises in its history.

Due to supply problems and a lack of basic necessities, hundreds of countries have jumped in to help Ukraine. Among the multiple humanitarian aids that have been given so far, the aid of hundreds of celebrities who have decided to contribute their ‘grain of sand’ for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine stands out.

These are some of the celebrities who have donated for the victims of the invasion in Ukraine.

(Also: The harsh testimony of a Colombian who has been in Ukraine for 20 years)

Celebrities who have donated

The most recent donation to Ukraine was made by actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor, famous for his support of social causes and recognized for his activism on the subject of the environment, donated 10 million dollars, that is, more than 38 billion Colombian pesos.

Although DiCaprio did not want his donation to be made public, his contribution to the Ukrainian crisis became known thanks to the Visegrad International Fund.

And it is that the actor has a close relationship with Ukraine. According to international media, Helene Indenbirken, his grandmother, was born in Odessa, a Ukrainian city. Later, she emigrated to Germany and that is where her mother was born.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, at the recent Oscar award ceremony.

“Raised primarily by his mother, DiCaprio was also very close to his grandmother, who died in 2008 and was always supportive of his career from the start.”, indicated the newspaper ‘La Nación’.

But DiCaprio is not the only one with a significant donation to those affected by the Ukrainian crisis. The couple made up of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, is another of the outstanding relationships in the entertainment world who donated to help those most affected by the conflict.

(You may be interested in: Airbnb users send money to hosts in Ukraine through reservations)

In a video posted on Kutcher’s Instagram account, Mila said that she was born in Chernivtsi, a city in Ukraine, in 1983, and later moved to the United States in 1991.

Although she has lived most of her life in the United States, she said she had never been more proud to be Ukrainian.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher played a couple in the series “That 70s Show” in 2006, but their courtship did not emerge until 2012.

The couple announced a $3 million donation and a $30 million fundraiser. through the GoFundMe platform in order to help refugees.

“This fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.“, they wrote on their social networks.

(You can read: Pasha Lee, the renowned Ukrainian actor who died in a Russian bombing)

“Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee locations in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org offers free short-term accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine,” they added.

Kutcher and Kunis recently announced that their fundraising initiative has already raised $20 million and called for donations to continue until the goal is reached.

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, see this post here).

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also joined in the donations. The couple announced that they will double every dollar someone gives to ‘Usa for UNHCR’.

“@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the more than 50,000 Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing lifesaving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure these families are protected,” Lively wrote on her Instagram account announcing his donation to Ukraine.

(Do not leave without reading: With ‘missilezo’, they shoot down the ‘Grey Wolf’, the best Ukrainian war pilot)

(If you read us from the app, see this post here).

Milla Jovovich, an actress born in Kiev and with Ukrainian and Russian roots, also spoke out about the situation and made her networks available to people interested in donating.

“My country and my people are being bombed. Friends and family are in hiding. My blood and roots are Russian and Ukrainian. I feel torn seeing the horror that Ukrainians are experiencing, displaced families, lives shattered and broken into pieces around them, ”the protagonist of Resident Evil wrote on her social networks.

(In other news: Murdered woman who fed abandoned dogs in Ukraine)

(If you read us from the app, see this post here).

Other actors such as Angelina Jolie and Sean Penn have also taken action and supported the victims of the Russian invasion in some way.

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, see this post here).

Trends WEATHER

More news

Trans woman has not been able to leave Kiev: passport has her old name

The story of the 11-year-old boy who managed to escape from Ukraine alone

Vladimir Putin has a double who fears for his life due to the war in Ukraine