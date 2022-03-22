Actors who let go of an Oscar-winning role: Emma Watson almost appeared in ‘La La Land’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

John Travolta went down in film history thanks to his roles in ‘Grease’ and ‘Saturday Night Fever’. In 1994, director Robert Zemeckis offered him the role of Forrest Gump, but he turned it down because he had already agreed to be Vincent Vega in ‘Pulp Fiction’, a film that was released the same year.

“If I didn’t do something Tom Hanks did, then I did something else just as interesting or funny.”

A case similar to the previous one happened to the former Hogwarts witch, Emma Watson, as she was considered to be the protagonist of the musical tape ‘La La Land’ with Ryan Gosling.

The actress turned him down in the kindest way because she was focused on bringing Belle to life in Disney’s live action ‘Beauty and the Beast’, which many fans thanked, because the role was perfect for her.

It is important to remember that Emma Stone was the one who got the role and it gave her her first Oscar for Best Leading Actress.

Another actor who also said no to a certain role was Mel Gibson. The director of ‘Gladiator’, Ridley Scott, thought of him as the first option to be Maximus; however, the “Señales” participant rejected it for two reasons.

The first is that Gibson considered himself too old to take the role, since in his opinion Maximus should have looked younger, and the second was because five years ago he had acted in ‘Braveheart’ as William Wallace and in essence both characters were they seemed.

Russell Crowe was chosen at the end of the casting call and shortly after took home his Oscar for such a memorable performance in the 2000 film.

In 2015, the film ‘The Danish Girl’ was released, which stole attention due to its theme and characters. At the Oscar Awards ceremony that took place the following year, said production took several statuettes and one of them was Alicia Vikander as Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Gerda.

The award could have been from Gwyneth Paltrow, as she was considered for the role but she ended up declining for no apparent reason.

In the past, the actress had already received a statuette thanks to her performance in the film ‘Shakespeare Passionate’ as Viola De Lesseps.

The actor known for his role as Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’ is one of the few Hollywood veterans who does not have an Oscar and, in fact, he had the opportunity to get it if he had accepted the role of Bob Barnes in ‘Syriana’.

George Clooney was the final choice and won his award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to this film that had a plot full of politics.

Harrison Ford explained in a 2006 interview that he has some regrets about his decision, because he didn’t trust the truth of the story at first.

“I saw a bit of the movie and I wish I had played the part that was offered to me. I didn’t feel strong enough about the truth of the material and I think I made a mistake. I think the movie went through some changes and I think a lot of it is very truthful. The things I thought weren’t were obvious after I got up from the table.”