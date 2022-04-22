Actors who lost weight for a movie: Anne Hathaway, Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, among others | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Although there are actresses who have overcome eating disorders, there are also other artists who had to lose their weight forcibly to play a role in a movie. And although his methods could be considered extreme, there is no doubt that his change is impressive.
Natalie Portman in ‘The Black Swan’
To play the perfect ballet dancer in ‘Black Swan,’ Natalie Portman had to lose 20 pounds. To achieve this, she made a diet based on almonds and carrots, in addition to the fact that she rehearsed about eight hours a day.
Her incredible change of appearance coupled with her solid performance in this film led her to win the Oscar Award for Best Actress in the year 2011.
Chris Patt in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
Despite the fact that the character of Peter Quill looks fit and not so skinny, the reality is that Chris Patt had to lose 60 pounds in six months to achieve the exact look for his role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.
The actor did not follow a strict diet, but directed his efforts to exercise under the supervision of personal trainers. He practiced swimming, kickboxing, triathlons, went running and even dabbled in boxing.
Anne Hathaway in ‘Les Miserables’
The actress lost around 25 pounds for her starring role as Fantine in the 2012 film adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel Les Miserables.
Hathaway revealed that she followed a strict oatmeal pasta diet to make the change. Furthermore, she revealed that she put great pressure on her body and her brain to play a woman on the verge of death.
Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’
This is the role that gave Joaquin Phoenix the Best Actor Award at the 2020 Oscar Awards, and it is not for less: he had to lose 52 pounds to bring the famous DC Comics villain to life.
The actor revealed that he had to undergo a strict diet to achieve such an undernourished and overly thin appearance, and that losing weight affected him not only from a physical perspective, but also psychologically.
Chris Hemsworth in ‘In the Heart of the Sea’
The eldest of the Hemsworth brothers had to leave behind his muscular appearance with which we are used to seeing him in movies like ‘Thor’ to make way for a slimmer figure.
And it is that in 2015 he starred in ‘In the heart of the sea’, a film in which his character is a whale hunter. The actor lost 33 pounds in just one month, in which he ate a lot of vegetable soup and salads.
Christian Bale in ‘The Machinist’
If there is an actor who surprises with his incredible physical changes to play roles, it is Christian Bale. For the film ‘The Machinist’ he lost 63 pounds in just four months, in this way he managed to give life to a factory worker with psychological problems and an extremely thin appearance.
The surprising thing is that the recording of ‘Batman Begins’ began just six weeks after finishing ‘The Machinist’, so he had to abruptly regain all the weight he had lost to show off the muscular complexion of the DC superhero.
Lily Collins in ‘To the Bone’
Losing weight to play a girl with anorexia was a challenge for Lily Collins, as the actress confessed to having suffered from eating disorders in adolescence.
Collins was worried that he might get sick again, so he was under the supervision of a nutritionist at all times. She lost 20 pounds to achieve the look of someone with anorexia nervosa.