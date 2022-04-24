Actors who openly confessed their love for other partners (without being reciprocated)

The crushes appear when you least expect it and in the shoots they lurk in every corner.

If rubbing makes love, tell all those actors who have to kiss their scene partners from the first day of work, when they barely know each other. Who would not feel uncomfortable in this situation? Who could always stick to their role and not get carried away by the feelings that – you want them not – appear from time to time? Here we collect several cases of actors who felt hopelessly attracted to their co-workers, but decided not to listen to that little voice in their heads that told them to go for something else. This is what happened, for example, between Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The two protagonists of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before they noticed that they were beginning to have feelings for each other, but they talked to nip it in the bud and let the love only exist between their characters. In other cases, love arose on both sides, but neither of them said anything, they let time pass and ended up being great friends. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, the legendary Ross and Rachel from friends, they experienced something like that and decades have passed until they have confessed it to the fans. Who would have said that there was some truth in that tug-of-war that their characters brought about? Here we collect cases of actors who openly confessed their love for their partners in movies or television series (and that, unfortunately, were not always reciprocated).

Matthew Lewis by Emma Watson and Emma Watson by Tom Felton (Harry Potter)

That romances arose between the young actors of Harry Potter is no surprise. There were eight shoots with dozens of children and adolescents living together as if it were a camp and of course there were some crushes. The most prominent is that of Emma Watson, who fell in love with Tom Felton. This detail was known for years, but in the special episode Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the actress told in great detail what she felt for him. Watson says that she came to the set every day and the first thing she did was see if Felton had to teach with her. If I saw that it appeared on the list, it was “an extra exciting day”. But it was not a reciprocated love, he saw her as her “little sister” -they only take 2 years-. The one who did have feelings for her was Matthew Lewis. The actor who played Neville Longobttom revealed in an interview with Seventeen in 2018: “I had a crush on Emma for a few years, until I was about 13 or 14. It didn’t amount to anything, anyway.” Lewis adds that they weren’t the only ones and that filming was the closest thing to being in school. “Everyone had crushes on everyone at some point”says the interpreter.

Kellan Lutz by Ashley Greene and Ashley Greene by Jackson Rathbone (Twilight)

On the set of Twilight, among so many young people, love also arose here and there. The most popular example and the first one that would come to mind is that of the protagonists themselves, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who have been dating for years. However, although between those in charge of interpreting Edward and Bella the love was reciprocated, the same did not happen with some of their companions, whose ‘crushes’ were set on another person. As recognized by the actor, Kellan Lutz, Emmett Cullen, he had a crush on his partner Ashley GreeneAlice, but hers remained something platonic. They quickly became friends and she became one of her group. Greene, for his part, assured that it was normal for attractions to arise between the cast, since they spent many hours a day together. And in fact it happened to her with Jackson Rathbone, Jasper Hale. As Ashley Green confessed, from the first moment she saw him she thought he was super cute, but she doesn’t think he would find out or be interested in her if he ever did.

And Bryce Dallas Howard by Robert Pattinson (Twilight)

The ‘crushes’ have no age. And if you don’t tell Bryce Dallas Howard, she fell completely in love with Robert Pattinson upon seeing the first Twilight movie. “Every time Robert Pattinson appeared, I squeezed my husband’s hand”, confesses the actress. Her adoration was such that one of her best friends sent her post-its with Pattinson’s face on them. “For many years I was writing about Rob’s face,” she says. Coincidences of life, some time later, Howard was signed by the saga to play Victoria the villain whom Edward, Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) were chasing during Eclipse, the third installment of the Twilight saga. The best thing about the story is that she wasn’t the first choice to play her. Rachelle Lefevre was the actress who brought him to life in New Moon, but due to scheduling problems she had to be replaced and that’s when Howard arrived, who was able to fulfill his dream of working alongside the actor who brought the famous vampire to life.

Lana Condor by Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

One of the most ‘shipped’ couples on Netflix is ​​undoubtedly that of Lara Jean and Peter in the saga To All the Boys I’ve Loved Beforewhom the young performers play Lana Condor Y Noah Centineo. In the film, Lara is a loving and affectionate teenager who writes love letters to the boys she is attracted to and then keeps them in the closet. However, one day she finds that all of them have been sent to her recipients. One of them is Peter, the most handsome and popular boy in school. And it seems that Lara was not the only one who realized it. Lana Condor was also attracted to Noah Centineo, as she herself has confessed. She did it on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘late night’, confessing that she came to “feel something for him”. She noticed her when they went to a yoga class and then they ordered a pizza but she didn’t want to get carried away and told him: “Noah, nothing is going to happen between us”. According to Condor, both reached an agreement like their characters for the sake of their work and he is very happy that it was so, although he added that they still have “that spark”.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston loved each other (Friends)

The meeting of friends that saw the light in May 2021 housed an unexpected revelation for fans: Jennifer Aniston Y David Schwimmer They had a crush on each other, at different times throughout the series, but theirs could never come together. That’s how clear the interpreters said it during the HBO Max special, where they confessed that the chemistry between Ross and Rachel was so strong because something else was behind it. “There were times where we would cuddle up on the couch and spoon or stuff. How come no one knew we liked each other?”Schwimmer asked the air. Of course, everyone knew that, but as Cox pointed out, it was a great decision to let that relationship play out solely on screen. “If you had been together and it hadn’t gone well, maybe it wouldn’t have been so special,” says his partner. “It’s going to be a bummer if the first time you and I kiss is… on national television. We just channel our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” Aniston noted. And there it stayed. Neither of them has any interest in going back to what happened 30 years ago.

Tyler Posey by Crystal Reed and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf)

Another cast of young people in which unrequited sparks flew was in that of the series Teen Wolf, whose cast is now reunited for a special movie that has its fans around the world crazy with happiness. As revealed by actor Tyler Posey, the man in charge of playing the werewolf and future leader of the pack Scott McCall, he not only sneaked in from one filming partner, but from two. He did so in an interview in 2018 in which he explained that, at the beginning of the series he had a strong ‘crush’ with Crystal Reedwhile, by the end, he was again attracted to one of his co-stars: Shelley Hennig. Posey also said that they both knew it and that it was no secret, but since they were not a couple, we imagine that they gave him pumpkins.

Darren Criss for Heather Morris (Glee)

It didn’t take long for Darren Criss to shine on Glee. The actor joined the famous Fox musical comedy during the third season and was able to see the atmosphere they had on the set from the outside. Criss felt very well received by his colleagues and immediately realized that there was someone who shone above the rest: Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce. “Everyone was crazy about Heather Morris,” says Darren Criss, “Everyone wanted to go out with her and basically be her, and by that I mean myself.” And no wonder. In fiction, she is a warm-hearted cheerleader who smiles and makes nice gestures with everyone. If the actress saves a little of that for real life, it is logical that everyone falls for her.