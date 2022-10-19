Actors who promoted the career of Ana de Armas in Hollywood

We tell you about the four actors who worked with the beautiful Cuban actress Ana de Armas, and helped boost her career in Hollywood.

Undoubtedly, the key to the success that Ana de Armas is currently having in the film industry is her unique talent as an actress. Likewise, to reach this point in her career, the protagonist of Blonde has had to work hard, progressively climbing in such a demanding environment.

However, it must also be recognized that in order to appear in this industry, artists must do fabulous work, accompanied by fabulous colleagues. This is how Ana de Armas’ career as a Hollywood actress gained relevance, to the extent that she worked with relevant actors.

Likewise, although the protagonist of “A Rose from France” has acted in dozens of films, there are some that have set an important pattern for her development. The same ones are precisely where we have seen her sharing a camera with four great male figures of cinema, making her name more popular.

Four actors who have contributed to the rise of Ana de Armas in Hollywood

As we mentioned, Ana de Armas has worked with four fabulous movie actors, achieving excellent results for her Hollywood career. As a result, they have favored her rise to fame, leading her to better and better projects, and even bringing her closer to a possible Oscar nomination.

Look who it is!

1.- Actors who promoted Ana de Armas in Hollywood: Keanu Reeves

First of all, among the actors who have worked with Ana de Armas and have favored her success in Hollywood is the adorable Keanu Reeves.

Without a doubt, one of the most beloved artists in the film industry is the protagonist of the popular film “Mátrix”, whose works never go unnoticed. Therefore, when the Cuban woman begins to work with such an important figure, she begins to become more and more visible to the public and the film industry.

As a result, we have been able to see these two actors in two productions, the first of them a suspense film entitled “Knock Knock”. Through this, Ana de Armas embodied one of the antagonistic characters, where she literally catches Reeves with her charms, turning him into a kind of victim.

Although this film has not been the best production for these actors, in the case of Ana de Armas it did allow her to achieve relevance in Hollywood. In addition, later they are together again in a movie, this time as a couple in the film “La hija de Dios”.

Apparently, the good chemistry between these two artists has favored the realization of an excellent job. In this way, the Cuban woman gained more acceptance and, since then, job opportunities in the cinema have increased.

2.- Actors who promoted Ana de Armas in Hollywood: Ryan Gosling

Another of the actors who have favored the acting career of Ana de Armas in Hollywood is Ryan Gosling, thanks to their joint work in Blade Runner 2049. Apparently, the way in which both artists got along in this production allowed to show a more mature facet of the Cuban acting career.

As a result, working as Ryan Gosling’s partner in this production, he received nothing but praise and applause, garnering respect and admiration. Without a doubt, it was one of the most important successes of her career, achieved with his great talents, and favored by his stage partner.

3. Daniel Craig

Also, Daniel Craig is among the main actors who have helped boost the artistic career of Ana de Armas in Hollywood. In fact, it was after working with Craig that the beautiful Havanan began to gain more ground and popularity in the movies.

First of all, Craig and De Armas worked together on the movie “Puñales por la Espalda”, a film that was well received by the public in 2019. Regarding Ana’s work, it reached a higher level that film experts could not ignore.

As a result, Ana de Armas’ work with this and other fabulous Hollywood actors in this film allowed her to receive several nominations and recognitions. Among them, there is nothing less than a Golden Globe nomination; which shows the importance of this work in her evolution as an actress.

Next, both actors work together again in a film that consecrated Ana de Armas as the new Hollywood Bond Girl. In this way, they share the scene again in the latest installment of the saga of the most famous agent in cinema, “No time to die”.

Without a doubt, a dumbbell that has worked splendidly and has significantly favored Ana’s image in the industry.

4. Chris Evans

Finally, Chris Evans is another of the actors who has shared scenes with Ana de Armas, benefiting his career in Hollywood. And of course, if he worked alongside none other than the interpreter of the popular Captain America, one of the most popular, talented and handsome actors in the world.

First of all, both artists met in one of De Armas’ most successful films, “Between knives and secrets”. In fact, here too the Cuban met again with Daniel Craig, surrounding herself with an excellent team that allowed her to obtain an excellent result.

After a success in this mystery film, Evans once again works with De Armas, but this time in the film that includes a romantic touch, “Ghosted”. Although it has not yet been released, there are great expectations of this work where the Cuban also meets up with an old colleague

In addition to Evans, another of the Hollywood actors who accompanies Ana de Armas in this film is Adrien Brody. Recall that both acted together in the most recent success of the actress, “Blonde”, where he plays the character of Arthur Miller. Without a doubt, another excellent professional dumbbell for our talented artist.

