Actors who turned down Oscar-winning roles

The Academy Awards are arguably the most prestigious and sought after award in the film industry. In the industry, actors must carefully select scripts because if they know how to choose, it is very likely that they will boost their careers and will be the ones that allow them to highlight their acting skills. There are few stars who have not made “mistakes” when choosing movies, but they always have the opportunity to shine with a good script. Some have gone on to win awards multiple times, but have learned valuable lessons along the way. Sometimes, it is the same stars that in this search end up rejecting papers that allowed others to take home the golden statuette.

When there is a juicy role, it is logical to believe that any actor would be willing to fight to keep it. However, sometimes it gets out of hand for different reasons. Sometimes, because an actor with whom they were going to share the screen at the end gave up on the project and decided not to participate in it, or because they simply didn’t like the script (or didn’t understand it) and preferred to leave it to someone else. But the interesting thing is that despite everything they believed about the way it was written, they were wrong, or they made a mistake for the simple fact of having left those specific roles for other people that in the end they earned the recognition of the Academy with one of the coveted golden statuettes that are awarded once a year.

Every once in a while we come across actors who, despite having all the fame in the world or the money, can’t always get it right in the roles they choose and, especially, what happens next if they have to leave. Thus, the actors that we will mention below are very talented and have had brilliant careers, but they were not saved from having a role that would have given them an Oscar only to pass it on to the next actor who was waiting his turn to shine. These are the actors who turned down roles that ended up winning an Oscar:

Anne Hathaway

Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for playing Tiffany Maxwell in The Games of Destiny – 92%. Although she stood out in the film, she was not the first one chosen for the role. the executive Harvey Weinstein admitted that Anne Hathaway was slated for the female lead and that Bradley Cooper was intended for Mark Wahlberg. Both actors were set to star in the film until Anne had “creative differences” with the director. Thus, she left the project and Wahlberg followed her. Anne Hathaway turned down the role, but ended up winning an Oscar that year for Best Supporting Actress in Les Misérables – 74%.

Gregory Peck

Before winning the Best Actor award in 1963 for his work in To Kill a Mockingbird – 92%, was nominated four times. But Gregory Peck He could have taken home an Oscar sooner if he hadn’t turned down the offer to star in At the Appointed Time – 96%. He turned down the role because he had just starred in a western and wanted to avoid being typecast. He was then offered the role to Gary Cooper, who won the Best Actor Oscar for the role. Maybe he wouldn’t have done so well, but we’ll never know.

Gwyneth Paltrow

They had worked on The Danish Girl – 69% for years, so the fact that it finally made it to the screen was an achievement; after all, a film about the first person to receive a gender reassignment was considered somewhat risky. Nicole Kidman signed on in 2008, hoping to play Einar Wegener/Lili Elbe, but for the next three years she was pretty much the only person attached. Several actresses followed: Charlize Theron was going to play Gerda Wegener. She was replaced by Gwyneth Paltrow, who was ready, but when the filming location suddenly changed she was forced to withdraw. Then she was Rachel Weisz. The film eventually came to fruition and Alicia Vikander walked away with the award.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford He has made a big name for himself in Hollywood. He has played great action heroes, and could have added an Oscar to his career had he not turned down the offer to act in Syriana- 73%. Harrison was offered the role of CIA agent Robert Barnes, but he turned it down because he “wasn’t sufficiently convinced of the veracity of the material.” George Clooney ended up with the role and won Best Supporting Actor for the same film. After seeing it, Harrison changed his mind about it as his problems with the material were rectified.

Joseph Fiennes

Roman Polanski wanted Joseph Fiennes whoever had the lead role in his new film, The Pianist – 96%. Of course, everyone knows that Adrien Brody got the part and went on to win best actor. So why didn’t he take the role when he could? According to Fiennes, he was more interested in working in theater and once told The Telegraph who never started acting to make movies, but classic roles in the theater. With this mindset, we don’t think she regretted turning down the role.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was offered the role of Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare with a Passion – 92%, which was crowned Best Picture at the 1998 Oscars. It was reported at the time that Julia was close to signing on to star in the film when she learned that Daniel Day-Lewis had turned down the role. Julia wanted Daniel to play the role of Shakespeare, so when he left, she decided to back out. TO Gwyneth Paltrow she was given the part and ended up winning an Oscar for Best Actress for the film that went on to be the winner of the night and also the center of controversy over the decision of the members of the Academy.

Paul Bettany

In the award-winning The King’s Speech we weren’t going to see Colin Firth originally. Turns out screenwriter David Seidler already had the perfect actor for the role, and it was Paul Bettany. So, what the writer did was approach Bettany to talk to him about the project and offered him the role, which he rejected because he did not want to be away from his family for so long. By then, he had already been away for five months because he was working, and this production would only make that time longer. Firth was chosen for the role and won the Oscar for Best Actor.

