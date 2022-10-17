Actors who worked together but hated each other: Bill Murray and Adam Sandler, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Bill Murray hated Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and Chris Farley on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“He wasn’t very nice to us… He wasn’t very… He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he was hosting. He absolutely hated us. I mean, boiling hot. He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was boiling looking at him.”

Schneider also explained the reasons why he thinks Murray detested them. The actor believes that Murray did not like the lifestyle of Farley, who died of a drug overdose in the late 1990s.

Bill Murray and Lucy Liu in ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Apparently, it is already well known in Hollywood that Bill Murray (who you can see in ‘Sn Vincent’ for free and in Spanish on ViX) is a difficult co-worker. And it is that in the 2000 film ‘Charlie’s Angels’ the actor also had problems with one of the cast members.

This is Lucy Liu, who played Alex Munday. In an interview with the podcast ‘Asian Enough’ of the Los Angeles Times, the actress confessed that in the recordings of the movie Murray began to say a series of insults.

The film’s cast backed her up, and Murray was replaced by Bernie Mac in the next Charlie’s Angels movie.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook’

This was revealed by the director of the film, Nick Cassavetes in an interview with VH1, where he said that the actors could not stand each other, they yelled at each other and Gosling even asked to change his co-star:

“[Ryan] says, “Would you get her out of here and bring in another actress to read with me off-camera?” Did I say hers?” He says, “I can’t. I can’t do it with her.”

Fortunately, the director came up with a therapy session that helped save the film: “We walked into a room with a producer; They started yelling and yelling at each other. I came out”.

After that, the atmosphere on the set improved and the rest is history, because after the success of the movie Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams began a romantic relationship, which lasted three years.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray in ‘Dirty Dancing’

Although in the movie it was seen that they had a lot of chemistry, the truth is that in real life Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray did not have such a good relationship.

This was revealed by the actor in his autobiographical book ‘The Time of My Life’, where he confessed that it was “extremely irritating” for him to work with Jennifer Grey.

This is because the actress had a great desire to repeat the scenes over and over again, in addition to the fact that when someone criticized her, she burst into tears.

This generated moments of tension on the recording set. However, as time passed, they put their differences behind them and became good friends.

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious’

Despite the fact that the actors tried to appease the rumors, the film confirmed the suspicions, since they did not share a single scene together. Later Dwayne Johnson in an interview for Rolling Stone gave more details about the situation:

“That’s right, we’re not in any scenes together. Vin and I had some discussions, including an important one-on-one in my trailer, and I realized that we have fundamental differences in how we understand filmmaking and collaboration. It took me some time, but I appreciate seeing everything clearly now. Whether we work together again or not.”