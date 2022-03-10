Actress Abigail Breslin announces that she is getting married by sharing a photo of her expensive diamond ring

The actress abigail breslin She has been acting since she was very young, in fact, many will remember her for her role in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ or ‘Welcome to Zombieland’. However, he is already 25 years old and just commit to her boyfriend for five years, Ira Kunyansky.

Abigail Breslin shared this great news by uploading several photos to her social networks, where you can see the huge diamond ring, her reaction and the beautiful scene of the request.

Abigail Breslin was speechless.

The first publication that the actress shared was a closeup of her engagement ringa huge round diamond, which could exceed $130,000according to media such as Insider.

The moment of the request hand was very special. Ira Kunyansky asked him the big question in a beach, in the light of the starsand Abigail acknowledges that she was speechless: “I was like… ‘Duh'” she said on her social networks.

Definitely, the actress is living a dream, and it seems that not even she herself can believe it, since she does not stop posting snapshots of that magical moment, and jokes about it, with a lot of irony: “My new role as hateful fiancée who keeps posting things about her request, coming soon to theaters”.

For his part, the businessman of Russian origin, Ira Kunyansky, also published some photographs on your Instagram account. “She said yes” she wrote alongside some endearing snapshots of the couple hugging and showing off the ring.

This great news comes shortly after The actress will have a very bad time after the death of her father, in February of last year by Coronavirus, at 78 years old.

congratulatory messages

How could it be otherwise, their social networks were quickly filled with congratulations messages by friends, colleagues and fans, who were as surprised as they were happy for the couple.

Taylor Lautner was one of the first to comment, and said “WHAT!? Congratulations!!”. Bella Thorne also left some nice words for her friend: “I’m very happy for you.”

