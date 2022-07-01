Actress Alexandra Daddario and her pleated wedding dress

Wedding dresses with transparencies or how the bridal ‘naked dress’ will succeed

The actress Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) and producer Andrew Form (The Purge) met on the desert streets of New York in 2020, when the worst moment of the pandemic forced the entire world to stay home. Just a year later, in August 2021, they were already officially engaged and just a few days ago they said ‘yes I do’ in New Orleans, the city where the actress has been working. For the occasion, Alexandra chose a designer pleated dress Danielle Frankell, whom he discovered through Instagram. The design, with straps and superimposed flowers on both the dress and the veil, was perfect for the heat of Louisiana and conveyed the relaxed and slightly retro spirit that pervaded the entire ceremony.

The bride preferred to keep it simple in the rest of the look to give all the protagonism to the creation of Danielle Frankel, one of the new Hollywood’s favorite bridal designers: has been a finalist for the CFDA award (the award given by the Council of Fashion Designers of Americans), Zoe Kravitz commissioned the model for her pre-wedding in Paris and Julia Garner (Who is Ana?) also chose her for the big day. The actress collected her hair in a bun with a natural finish, she highlighted her eyes and lips in brown tones and opted for the classicism of white shoes. On her part, the groom risked an off-white suit with a striped pattern signed by Brunello Cucinelli, one of her leading firms.

The ceremony took place in Preservation Hall, a historic jazz room where concerts are often held and which served the couple to stage the type of wedding they wanted: short ceremony and long party. Thus, they did not take long to move with their guests to Bar Marilou, where there was no shortage of hamburgers and music until dawn.

In the photos that the actress and producer have posted on their Instagram accounts, by photographer Storm Santos, you can see the musical parade they organized through the streets of New Orleans. Escorted by one of the city’s typical jazz bands and sheltered from the heat with a couple of retro umbrellas, Alexandra and Andrew were immortalized in images that could well be part of a fashion editorial.

