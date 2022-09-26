Actress Angelina Jolie visits flooded areas of Pakistan

Actress and UN humanitarian activist Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit on Tuesday to one of the worst flood-affected regions in southern Pakistan, where the death toll from the deluge rose to 1,559, according to authorities.

TV footage showed Jolie arriving at the airport in Karachi, the capital of the southern province of Sindh, where flooding since mid-June has killed 692 people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and left half a million homeless.

Later, he visited some of the flooded areas, according to the local press.

Angelina Jolie speaks during a press conference on the modernized bipartisan Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

According to the international aid group International Rescue Committee (IRC), Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support the populations affected by the floods.

The government did not comment on Jolie’s visit to Dadu, one of the hardest-hit districts, where waterborne diseases have killed 300 people since July. Doctors are currently trying to contain the transmission of these diseases.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in New York for the UN General Assembly, where he will highlight the damage caused by flooding, which is itself a product of climate change. Pakistan says the floods have caused $30 billion worth of damage.