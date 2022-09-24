Actress Anne Hathaway fell in love with the Venezuelan cuatro thanks to a presentation by Jorge Glem

The American actress Anne Hathaway showed her interest in the Venezuelan cuatro in the recent presentation of the outstanding cuatro player Jorge Glem, at Carnegie Hall in New York, together with the multi-award winning singer Jon Batiste.

Through his account on the social network Instagram, Glem -founder of C4 Trío- shared the anecdote, also highlighting the relevance that the musicality of the Venezuelan cuatro has acquired on large stages worldwide.

“Imagine a very pretty girl comes up to me in Carnegie Hall and says in English, ‘What’s the name of your musical instrument? It is one of the most beautiful things I have ever heard in my life, ”Glem described in his publication, regarding his meeting with Hathaway.

Faced with this question, and without having recognized his interlocutor, he replied: “Four Venezuelans, like four in Spanish.”

“I keep watching it and I discover the character. The great Anne Hathaway What an honor! Quadrisca family, we have a new fan of our national instrument. Keep working hard!” Jorge Glem specified.

In his previous publication, the Venezuelan musician expressed his excitement at taking the cuatro to one of the most important theaters in the world, Carnegie Hall, together with one of the most important artists of our era, such as Jon Batiste, with whom has stepped on that stage before.