Actress Anne Hathaway’s rule to succeed with a basic look

Anne Hathaway is one of the actresses who is always right with her stunning red carpet looks. Valentino and Armani are two of her favorite firms when it comes to succeeding at major events in the film industry, but for her day-to-day life, the star of The Devil Wears Prada opt for the infallible fashion rule: less is more.

This has been demonstrated once again during his visit to Rome, where he has once again given a lesson in style with a style full of basic and timeless garments that should be in the female wardrobe. The actress has walked around the Italian city with a comfortable and casual outfit that is pure inspiration for day to day.





Hathaway has oozed elegance with a classic-cut navy blue blazer, with a lapel collar and false front pockets that she wears open to reveal a simple white sweater. She completes the casual style with jeans with a silhouette flarewith a slightly flared hem.

Anne opts for garments that never go out of style and are perfect for achieving a good ‘working girl look’

A perfect mix to achieve a style working girl that always works and that accepts variations, such as replacing the sweater with a white shirt, another of the essential garments in the wardrobe. Likewise, you can opt for a tweed blazer or in another trendy tone, such as green, as well as straight-cut jeans that have the same high waist that helps to visually lengthen the figure.





Anne finishes off her look with comfortable heeled ankle boots in black and a shoulder bag in ecru, a very spring choice. A style that favors women of any age and all silhouettes, since the blazer helps to stylize the figure, especially when it is worn unbuttoned.

read also