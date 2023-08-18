Actress Catalina Saavedra looks like this today

One of the Chilean actresses who has a solid career, especially in the world of cinema and series Catherine Saavedra.

Originally from Valparaiso, she graduated school theater imageactor’s Gustavo MezaShe also completed her studies abroad in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where she enrolled in experimental theater classes, according to the Habana Film Festival website.

“Grandfather”

She made her debut in 1994 in the film “Even in the Best Families.” To date, in a career spanning nearly 30 years, she has made over 25 appearances on the big screen.

It is impossible to leave out this film in his long list of feature films. “Grandfather”from the year 2009, in which she portrays Raquel, an irritable home counselor who makes life impossible for every incoming worker in the family out of fear that she will be replaced unless someone plays this violent “game”. ” does not manage to avoid.

Catalina Saavedra in “La Nana”

A film that scored a historic nomination in 2010 golden globesIn the category “Best non-English language film”, it is the first film in the history of Chile to be a candidate for the said award.

As far as television is concerned, he has also participated in several series and soap operas, the most remembered of which is the character he played in “Venegas“, in which she played the role of a family home consultant.

Currently, Catalina is still mainly involved with film and theater projects both nationally and internationally.

In the beginning of this 2023, one of his films was released, which was namedspin doctorsfrom A24 Studios, the same ones that produced “Everything Everyone at the Same Time” and “The Whale”, which he shared with the actresses Tilda Swinton And Emma StoneThe latter is acting as an associate producer of the tape.

Catalina Saavedra with Tilda Swinton and Emma Stone

Catalina Saavedra looks like this today

Catherine Saavedra

Catalina Saavedra between the two actresses in the back row.

