Actress Charlbi Dean dies suddenly at 32

Premature deaths are perhaps the most painful and unexplained. Actress Charlbi Deanwho appears as the protagonist of the latest film that won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has died suddenly with only 32 years old. This has been indicated by US media such as The Hollywood Reporter, which have reported his death, which has taken place in a hospital in New York City (United States) for reasons that are still unknown or have not transpired at the moment.

Born in Cape Town (South Africa) in 1990, In the beginning, she was more interested in the world of fashion, because even as a girl, when she was only six years old, she began to appear in different pamphlets and advertisements for children’s clothing. It was not until she was 12 years old when she managed to be among the star signings of an agency, so it could be said that she then began her stellar career in this industry, which led her to be part of different catwalks worldwide. So much so, that she participated in fashion shows for firms such as Vogue, Guess, Gucci, Ralph Lauren or United Colors Of Benetton. However, due to fate, it was the cinema that made him especially stand out.

Specifically, he did it thanks to the Swedish film director Ruben Ostlund, creator of the always remembered The Square, whose cast includes Elisabeth Moss herself (star of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’). After receiving a series of awards at European level, including the prestigious Palme d’Or for Best Film at Cannes, she was even nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

For this reason, the director’s next work, in which the ill-fated actress participated, did not go unnoticed at its premiere. Is about ‘Triangle Of Sadness’, translated as ‘The Triangle of Sadness’, a film in which Charlbi Dean rubbed shoulders with actors like Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson. This feature film returns to the professional origins of the actress, who plays a model who, after Fashion Week, receives an invitation to be on a luxury cruise. Even though on deck there is no lack of ‘glamour’, ‘influencers’ and good vibes, an unexpected fact and carried out by the captain of the boat completely changes the destiny of all the guests on board.

It should be remembered that other tapes in which he has appeared are ‘spud’, in which he participated when he was barely 20 years old, as well as ‘Death Race 3: Hell’, ‘Don’t Sleep’ or ‘elementary’, among other. She is also listed in the credits of ‘An Interview with God’ or the action series, available on Netflix, ‘Black Lighting’. The rest is history, including his sudden and surprising death, of which more details are expected in the coming days. However, some rumors suggest that he could have been unwell in recent days due to a sequel produced by a traffic accident he suffered in 2009-