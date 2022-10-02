Actress Chloë Grace Moretz avoided being seen in public after viral meme

(CNN) — Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about how fame and social media they made her “basically” become a “recluse”.

“For a long time, I was able to be the Chloë that people see and the Chloë that I am in private,” the “Kick-Ass” star said in an interview with the outlet. Hunger.

“So, those two worlds collided and I felt very vulnerable. And the avalanche of horrible memes that began to send me about my body“, he explained. “I’ve never talked about it, but there was a meme that affected me a lot, in which he appeared entering a hotel with a pizza box in his hand. And this photo was doctored like a character from Family Guy with long legs and a short torso, and It was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

Moretz stated that, by expressing how upset she was that her body was made fun ofwas met with retorts telling him to shut up, because it was something “funny”.

‘I just remember sitting and thinking’my body is being used as a joke and it’s something i can’t change about who i amand it’s being posted all over Instagram,'” the 25-year-old actress said.

“Today, when I see that meme, it’s something very difficult for me to overcome“, and added that, as a result of them, she became “super self-conscious”.

“Basically, I became a recluse“said the artist. “It was great, because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and have a lot of experiences that people weren’t photographing, but at the same time, It caused me great anxiety when I was photographed. My heart rate increased and I hyperventilated“.