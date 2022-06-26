Actress Diana Quijano has breast cancer and asks for help

The actress peruvian Diana Quijanowho acted in “Prisionera” (2004), Camila in “Victoria” (2007) or Beatriz in “Tierra de Reyes” (2014), at 60, announced that she suffers from breast cancer.

In a video shared on her social networks, the actress asked aid money to pay for medical treatment.

Quijano expressed to his followers that he requires aid to be able to cover the expenses of the “expensive disease” since “unfortunately he does not have health insurance and his financial resources after such a hard-hit pandemic are not enough.”

“Hello, I’m Diana Quijano, the soap opera actress. Maybe you’ve seen one I did in 2008, it’s toured the world and it’s been given 8,800 times. Her name was Victoria. My character’s name was Camila. In Camila’s series gets breast cancer and I just got here and they also diagnosed me with the same thing”narrated.

He continued explaining that “the only difference is that it’s not called cancer, mine is called Filiberto. And yes, at the beginning I joked a lot, but in reality I don’t want Filiberto to stay in my body. I’m going to do whatever it takes to make him go away and I’m going to need your aid“.

People en Español reports that Erika Schaefer, former Miss Peru and businesswoman, together with the Queens of Peru Foundation, have been in charge of organizing “the solidarity crusade for the health of the actress“.

“Our dear Diana, who with her talent has reached many countries in the world through famous television series over 30 years, requires an emergency operation to remove a cancerous tumor in her right breast. Unfortunately, she does not have health insurance and its economic resources to cover this costly disease after such a hard-hit pandemic are not enough,” the statement read.

“We know of your personal qualities, we follow and admire your work as actress and we will be happy to help her by creating a fund to cover the costs of her entire treatment,” they added.

Some soap opera scenes