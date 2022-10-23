Actress Drew Barrymore admits she hasn’t had sex since 2016

american actress drew Barrymore is grabbing headlines in recent days after revealing that, Since her divorce in 2016, she has not had sex again.

The actress of films like ET, Charlie’s Angels Y 50 first dates He made the scandalous confession on his personal blog, in a letter in which he assures that at almost 48 years of age he has “very different feelings about intimacy.”

“I’m sure there was a time in my life when six months seemed like a lot to me, but now I’m on the other side,” she stressed. “I related to people in an adult way from a very young age. I was looking for companionship, validation, excitement, pleasure, hedonism, fun. And adventures! Now, since I can’t get into the time machine and change my story, I choose to look through a positive lens, which is that I survived!”

Following her divorce from fellow actor Will Kopelman and father of her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, Barrymore decided to “work on myself and learn what parenting is, something new that I wasn’t very clear on growing up.”

“Some people can get out of a marriage or a relationship and before long find another partner. There’s nothing wrong with that. I don’t judge. For some people that really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to remain celibate and in a kind of mourning for the loss of a family that I swore I would have for my daughters.“, he wrote about the breakdown of his marriage to Kopelman, who married last year the director of fashion development for fashionAlexandra Michler.

In her revealing text, the also hostess of the talk show Drew’s News made it clear that “I don’t hate sex! I’ve just come to understand that love and sex are not the same thing.”

The actress closed her writing by emphasizing that she is proud of herself for having taken that time: “That’s what I needed to do and I respect myself for it, as I respect any other person for their choices. I have simply come to laugh at the fact that it’s not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be one day.

Before Kopelman, Drew Barrymore was married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green.

