Actress Ellen Pompeo will leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in season 19

Everything has its end: the longest-lived people, the longest-lasting relationships, that ice cream that you only took out for special moments, Terrence Malick’s movies, Jethro Tull’s songs, Ricardo Gómez as Carlitos in the cast of ‘Cuéntame’ and, now… it is Ellen Pompeo who is leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, after 17 years and more than 400 episodes giving life to Meredith Grey.

Indeed, Ellen Pompeo will participate in eight episodes of the 19th season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and then will leave of the series that has made it world famous. Now we will have to see what ABC does, the production company of the series, which had recorded up to 23 seasons. Is he looking for a new protagonist? Will you have to change the title?

The truth is Ellen Pompeo had been trying to convince the entire team for some time, and of course the ‘showrunner’, Krista Vernoff, that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ had to be finished, a series that premiered in 2005 and has broken all kinds of records in these 20 years. She acknowledged this in an interview with Insider at the end of 2021, in which she pointed out that she wanted her character to end as soon as possible: “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying: ‘But what is the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ “And everyone answers me: ‘Who cares, Ellen? She makes millions of dollars.'”

Nevertheless, At the beginning of 2022 it was learned that “Grey’s Anatomy” was renewed for a 19th season and with no sign of conclusion. The news also included that the only three remaining actors from the original cast, Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber), would be present in the new episodes.

Each season of the series has had a different theme, and many of them document a new stage in the career of medical personnel. Seasons 17 and 18 tackled the real world plagued by pandemics and what life could be like after COVID, intertwining the drama with a modern medical crisis.

But if from the season 19 we know little, that Meredith will be in the middle, that shooting begins this week and that It will be released in the United States on October 6. from seasons 20 to 23 we know nothing? Will they end up?

However, the fact that Ellen Pompeo leaves ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ does not mean that she takes a vacation from acting. It has been known that will be the protagonist of a dramatic miniseries inspired by a real case of an event that occurred in the United States in 2019.

The series will tell the story of a family that begins to suspect that their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist. This couple (who already had three biological children; Pompeo will play the mother of the family) adopted a girl with a rare achondroplasia in Ukraine in 2013.

In 2019 they abandoned her and were accused of negligence, but they defended themselves by claiming that they had come to believe that the girl was actually a sociopath who was threatening their lives. According to the synopsis, that’s when they “face tough questions of their own about what they’re willing to do to defend themselves, falling into a battle that rages in the tabloids, in court, and, ultimately, in their marriage.”

The complete 18 seasons of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ can be seen on Disney +.

