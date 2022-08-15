Actress Emilia Clarke confesses how she survived two aneurysms

British actress Emilia Clarke confessed in an interview for the program sunday morningfrom BBC One, how lucky she is to have survived two brain aneurysms, although because of it there is a part of her brain that does not work.

“It’s amazing that he’s able to speak… I’m really part of a very small minority that can survive that,” the actress said.

A few years ago, when I finished filming the first season of the series game of Thrones, Clarke had an aneurysm detected; Some time later, she visited the hospital again for a second aneurysm. This condition is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches.

Now, fully recovered from the incidents that occurred in 2011 and 2013, the 35-year-old British woman assured in the interview that, as a result of those health problems, there is a part of her brain that has disappeared because if she stops receiving oxygenation properly the brain stops working.

“There’s a lot of my brain that can’t be used anymore: it’s remarkable that I can speak, articulately at times, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions,” Clarke explained. “After several brain scans, I am missing a part! [de cerebro]! Which makes me laugh.”

The actress had already spoken of her suffering previously. In 2019, she during an interview with the magazine new yorkerClarke explained that minutes before her first aneurysm she began to feel a severe headache while preparing to exercise.

The actress, with her condition, was lucky in the end, since the aneurysms were a congenital issue and she did not have a spill – something that can happen if the bulge that is the aneurysm bursts – and they were able to do surgery.

Clarke recently premiered Anton Chekhov’s play Seagullin London, and is filming Secret Invasiona new Disney+ series alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman, among others.