Actress Emma Roberts accused of transphobia

The actresses worked together five years ago. Photo: GettyImages

Actress emma roberts She has been accused of transphobia by her classmate “American Horror Story: 1984”, angelica rossduring the filming of Chain. The incident must have happened five years ago.

What did Emma Roberts say?

angelica ross found out through him Instagram who had the brush emma roberts In 2019, during the filming of the thriller series.

According to what the actress and activist for the rights of trans people expressed, the situation made her “blood boil” because, in addition to creating a hostile work environment, Emma made her ,misanthrope,A term used when someone refers to another person using a gender different from the one they actually identify with or feel comfortable with.

See more so that’s what’s happening behind it #RyanMurphy Production of. People wearing racist t-shirts and Emma Roberts doing the most transphobic shit to Angelica Ross. oh, you’re done pic.twitter.com/i3Q5uJWiot – 😭😭😭😭😭 (@vee_delmonico99) 20 September 2023

The actress said that she was standing in front emma “Talking to him, and he’s facing me, his back to the mirror. She says, ‘John (the director), Angelica is being mean.’ I know you are not serious. She is just joking. And John says, ‘Okay, ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ And then he looks at me and says, ‘You don’t mean that, lady?’ And she turns around like that and covers her mouth (with her shirt).

angelica Did not report the situation because he had already had a fight with another co-worker roberts In the past and never there were any repercussions against him, but there were for the other person.

“I’m standing there, she’s gone, my blood is boiling. Because I feel, if I say anything then the problem will be mine. And I know this because there was someone who once spoke out about what he did and he had to suffer the consequences of it. She doesn’t do it, the other person does. So when I saw that happen, I thought, ‘It’s over.’ I didn’t talk to that bitch the whole time after that. angelica ross

And he finished by saying “We had scenes together and I never talked to her. She told me she could feel the energy coming off me. She said to me: ‘Are you okay? You didn’t talk .’ I was like, ‘Mmmmm.’ “You’re playing mind games with everyone on set.”

after the dispute emma roberts Has not given any statement on this subject.