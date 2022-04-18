Actress Emma Stone decided to buy a house in Austin, Texas

It has recently been revealed that the actress Emma Stone decided to move from Los Angeles, California, to Austin, Texas. This is assumed after the purchase of a property in said city in May 2021.

Still it is unknown how much money the Oscar winner paid and her husband Dave McCary for the new house, but specialized media such as Dirt.com assure that the property could be between $7 and $8 million dollars.

Easy A: Emma Stone lands 1.2-acre estate in Austin https://t.co/J3iTAPjfHK — NextHome Residential (@NextHomeRes) April 17, 2022

The new house of the protagonist of ‘La La Land’ and ‘Cruella’, it has an extension of 4,498 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, three bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and other amenities.

At the moment there are not many photos of the house but is known to be quite traditional for its brick facade.

The entire property is surrounded by large trees, which in addition to offering a nice view also achieves a feeling of privacy.

Stone’s new property also has extensive green areas, a terrace, a swimming pool and other spaces ideal for spending afternoons outdoors.

It is said that in this new neighborhood Stone will now be a neighbor of Kendra Scott, who is a billionaire jeweler.

