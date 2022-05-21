Actress Emma Stone sells her mid-century Malibu home

Photo credit: Hearst

Actress Emma Stone sells her beautiful Malibu home, for 4 million euros. It is a mansion decorated in style mid century, an look very cinematic like the one with these 10 salons that will make you feel like the character Betty Drapper in Mad Men.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

This house has little to do with the house where the movie was shot La La Land, which starred Emma Stone. The property that the actress has put up for sale is located on a cliff, so it has fabulous views of the Pacific Ocean.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

The farm occupies 168 m2 and it is surrounded by lush vegetation to maintain privacy. However, there is a large terrace to enjoy the panoramic view in an outdoor seating area.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

Emma Stone’s home decor oozes style. the furniture mid century, they give personality to the atmosphere of the living room, a very bright space, with wooden ceilings and exposed beams.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

The kitchen and dining room of the house have been recently renovated, as Emma Stone bought this property in 2018. We love the idea of ​​uniting both spaces and making the fireplace the room divider.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

The house has a color palette based on white, which is transferred to the kitchen, which is distributed online, with custom-made furniture. If you are thinking of changing yours, you need to know what the perfect distribution for the kitchen is.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

The appliances have a chromed steel front to give the kitchen a shine.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

The sea views from the rooms stimulate the senses and they give depth to the three bedrooms that Emma Stone’s house has.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

Natural fiber is present in furniture and decorative accessories.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

Open spaces are key. All rooms have access to the outside, including the main bathroom, a dream space, with white brick cladding and chrome taps, in gold.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

The water area has a free-standing bathtub that is a dream.

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

It is a very functional house lived in by the Oscar-winning actress, with practical corners, like this one garage with storage area, where a ping pong has been installed. Has he copied our ideas to better organize storage rooms and garages?

Photo credit: Neue Focus/Sotheby’s International Realty

Emma Stone’s house is distributed on one flooras seen in this plan, which allows us to guess other spaces: a covered terrace, office, patios and even an outdoor fountain.