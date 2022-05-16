Actress Emma Watson surprises students in class at a Dallas school

Emma Watson arrived at a Dallas school Tuesday at 9 am and gave acting advice to drama students at the Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy for an hour.

Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, visited the institution that is part of the Dallas school district in a surprise thanks to the connection with a parent of a student, who did not give his name.

The 31-year-old actress shared stories about her career with students and answered questions from those present.

The school, which is attended by about 300 students from fourth to seventh grade, shared photos of Watson on social media.

How did the students react?

“Shock, surprise, disbelief, excitement and curiosity,” school principal Michael Jackson said Wednesday.

Jackson said that Watson was “very accommodating and kind. Any questions our students had, she was more than willing to answer.”

After her visit to the school, Watson stopped by Sclafani’s New York Bagels & Sandwiches in Preston Center, where she signed a menu, which the owners later shared on their Instagram account.