Actress has accused Emma Roberts of transphobia

actress angelica ross This Wednesday he directly accused his colleague. emma robertsTo perform transphobic comments on the set of the series American Horror Story: 1984Two years ago.

According to Page Six portaloscar winner’s niece, Julia RobertsObviously He participated in “Mind Games” against his co-star,

This information comes through several videos RossWho is it transgender actresswhere he tells how it was The bitter pill he experienced with Emma Roberts,

“I am standing in front emma, talking to him like that,” Angelica says, standing in front of a mirror. “And he is facing me, his back to the mirror. ‘John (J. Grey, director of several episodes), Angelica is being mean,’ she says. “I know he’s not real, he’s just whatever.”

“And John said, ‘Okay, ladies, that’s enough.’ Let’s get back to work.’ And then he looks at me and says, ‘Don’t you mean ‘just missed?’ And he just turns around and covers his face with his shirt.”