Actress Jennifer Aniston launches her new beauty line: the secret of the beautiful 52-year-old has been revealed

There are many celebrities who, having achieved success, decide to devote themselves to other activities as well. Among the Hollywood stars, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and many others, have decided to create lines of fashion, perfumes and make-up to expand their business network, for example. Wednesday 8 September, however, was the day of the arrival on the market of the products of LolaVie, the new line for skin and hair care designed by Jennifer Aniston.

No more than a week ago, the actress decided to pique the curiosity of fans through a mysterious post published on Instagram, in which the arrival of something new is announced. What are the flagship products of Jennifer Aniston’s new line? Let’s find out all the details together.

Jennifer Aniston launches “LolaVie”

The big day has arrived: after the success of its collagen supplement line, Vital Protein, Jennifer Aniston launched on the American market LolaVie. His new project, second Page Six, includes a series of products for the personal care, from body creams and shower gels, to lotions for the well-being of your hair. The announcement was made by the actress herself, through a post published five days ago on her official Instagram profile.

It is highly likely that all products of LolaVie they will be based on natural and sustainable elements: this will not only make her line ideal for all skin types, but will also help the planet not be polluted with further chemical agents.

For her new project, Jennifer Aniston really thought of everything! In addition to numerous products for our “beauty routine”, the line also includes a series of aromatic candles. So, while we relax with a nice warm bath using shower gels LolaVie, we can create an even more pleasant and relaxing atmosphere thanks to the scented candles. Not bad!

Icon of beauty and skill

Jennifer Aniston certainly needs no introduction: one of the best and most popular actresses in the world of Hollywood. As you all know, Jennifer achieved success in 1994, thanks to the character of Rachel Green in the sitcom Friends. From that moment, the actress’s career began a path of ascent that, even today, does not show signs of stopping. A week from God, I hate you, I leave you, you … And Me and Marley are just some of the films in which Jennifer Aniston took part and, in 2012, her talent meant that her name also appeared on one of the stars of the famous Walk of Fame.

In addition to being a great actress, Jennifer Aniston is also one of the most beautiful women ever. Born in 1969, with her 52s, the actress continues to keep hers beauty time. In 2004 and 2016, Aniston was named the most beautiful woman in the world by the magazine People, while in 2011, Men’s Health gave her the title of sexiest woman of all time.